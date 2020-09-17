Missing Man Last Seen in Culver City

Police looking for Boyd “Christian” Holmes

By Sam Catanzaro

A reward is being offered for information surrounding the whereabouts of a local man.

According to a missing person poster circulating, Culver City police are looking for Boyd “Christian” Holmes.

Holmes, 51-years-old, was last seen near Sepulveda Boulevard and Centinela Avenue on September 12 around 8 p.m. driving a light blue Honda CRV with a Thule Cargo Carrier and California license plates reading 5ZXC132. He was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Holmes is described as Caucasian, 5′ 7″, 165 lbs, with a mustache/goatee and occasionally wearing reading glasses.

Anybody with information about Holmes’ whereabouts can contact the Culver City police at (310) 253-6209 or his family directly at (310) 909-6693.