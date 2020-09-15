A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in this video brought to you by School Of Rock.
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder: Culver City Beat – September, 14, 2020
September 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder * Mayor...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
September 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 10, 2020
September 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms * LA Partners With New...
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
September 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
Free Rides on LA Metro?
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures * Covid-19...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...
Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
How Do You Brew?
September 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate: Culver City Beat – August, 31, 2020
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
