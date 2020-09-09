September 9, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Prohibits Door to Door Trick or Treating

Trick or treating, haunted houses and more banned by LA County health officials

By Sam Catanzaro

Trick or treat? With this year the answer is neither following action by Los Angels County health officials banning trick or treating this Halloween over COVID-19 concerns. 

Rules released September 5 by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) prohibit door to door trick or treating with officials citing difficulty maintaining “proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters.” In addition, the order bans “trunk or treating” events–where children go from car to car instead of door to door–carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted house attractions. 

“As fall approaches families start to plan for the upcoming holiday season beginning with Halloween. Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” Public Health said. 

The agency did note Halloween activities permitted this year in Los Angeles County, including car parades and drive-in events where individuals can receive a treat bag limited to commercially packaged non-perishable treat and Halloween themed art installations at an outdoor museum. 

As of Tuesday, Public Health has identified 249,241 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,036 deaths.

There are 942 people who are confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 33 percent of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 2,385,000 individuals with 10 percent of all people testing positive.

“L.A. County is still among the California counties with high rates of community transmission. Before we get into cooler weather and flu season, we need to significantly lower the number of new cases. This is the only path forward that allows us to get more students back to school and reopen more business sectors,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer at a press conference Tuesday. 

in Featured, News
Related Posts
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place...
News, video

Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures * Covid-19...

The area of Slauson Avenue and Segrell Way where a robbery took place Sept. 7. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Elderly Man’s iPhone Stolen in Culver City Strong Arm Robbery

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Culver City police searching for suspect By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for a suspect who stole an...

The United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles,
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Marina Del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Multi-Multimillion-dollar Ponzi Scheme

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

Editor’s note: this AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trial is on temporary hold while the company looks into whether a patient involved in...
Featured, News, Oped, Real Estate

Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...

Photo: jerryspatiocafe.com
Dining, Featured, News

Jerry’s Deli Returning to Westside

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
News, video

LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...

Kenneth Powell. Photo: Courtesy City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News

Kenneth Powell Appointed as Culver City’s Fire Chief

September 2, 2020

Read more
September 2, 2020

The City Council of Culver City has announced the appointment of Kenneth Powell as Culver City’s next Fire Chief.  Chief...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

City of LA Partners With Organization to End Senior Loneliness

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

County Warns of Potential COVID-19 Spikes Ahead of Labor Day

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
News, video

Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate: Culver City Beat – August, 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR