Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene

September 9, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day of learning, today we are talking about waffles in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

Related Posts
video

Free Rides on LA Metro?

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
News, video

Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures * Covid-19...
Real Estate, video

Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...

Photo: jerryspatiocafe.com
Dining, Featured, News

Jerry’s Deli Returning to Westside

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
News, video

LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...
video

Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
Dining, video

How Do You Brew?

September 2, 2020

September 2, 2020

There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
video

Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
News, video

Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate: Culver City Beat – August, 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
News, video

22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash: Culver City Beat – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash * LA Public...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...

Scrumptious seafood offerings at n/naka. Photo: Facebook.
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Culver City Restaurants Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released  By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...

