Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day of learning, today we are talking about waffles in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene
Free Rides on LA Metro?
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures * Covid-19...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Jerry’s Deli Returning to Westside
September 3, 2020 Staff Report
Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...
Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
How Do You Brew?
September 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate: Culver City Beat – August, 31, 2020
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash: Culver City Beat – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash * LA Public...
Culver City Restaurants Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 27, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
