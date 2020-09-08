Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light
Meditation Changed my Brain
September 8, 2020 Barbara Bishop
I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures * Covid-19...
Elderly Man’s iPhone Stolen in Culver City Strong Arm Robbery
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police searching for suspect By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for a suspect who stole an...
Marina Del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Multi-Multimillion-dollar Ponzi Scheme
September 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers
September 8, 2020 Staff Report
By Toi Creel UCLA is searching for volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine The Lundquist Institute, in partnership with the National...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible
By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
Jerry’s Deli Returning to Westside
September 3, 2020 Staff Report
Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...
Kenneth Powell Appointed as Culver City’s Fire Chief
September 2, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The City Council of Culver City has announced the appointment of Kenneth Powell as Culver City’s next Fire Chief. Chief...
City of LA Partners With Organization to End Senior Loneliness
September 1, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
County Warns of Potential COVID-19 Spikes Ahead of Labor Day
September 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate: Culver City Beat – August, 31, 2020
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate...
Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA in LAX Flight Path Case
August 31, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...
