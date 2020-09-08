Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures
* Covid-19 Positivity Rates Down For Unhoused Population
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Center Theatre Group Lays Off Staff Amid Pandemic Closures: Culver City Beat – September, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Free Rides on LA Metro?
September 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
Elderly Man’s iPhone Stolen in Culver City Strong Arm Robbery
September 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police searching for suspect By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for a suspect who stole an...
Marina Del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Multi-Multimillion-dollar Ponzi Scheme
September 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible
By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Jerry’s Deli Returning to Westside
September 3, 2020 Staff Report
Westside Food Scene September 4, 2020 By Toi Creel Steak ‘n Shake closing its Third Street Promenade location. Jerry’s Deli...
LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...
Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
How Do You Brew?
September 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
Kenneth Powell Appointed as Culver City’s Fire Chief
September 2, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The City Council of Culver City has announced the appointment of Kenneth Powell as Culver City’s next Fire Chief. Chief...
City of LA Partners With Organization to End Senior Loneliness
September 1, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
County Warns of Potential COVID-19 Spikes Ahead of Labor Day
September 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test
RECENT POSTS
Free Rides on LA Metro?
LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...Read more
POPULAR
Free Rides on LA Metro?
LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...Read more