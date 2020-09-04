Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real estate moves and much more in this show brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...
Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
How Do You Brew?
September 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate: Culver City Beat – August, 31, 2020
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate...
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot
By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
City Attorney Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown
August 28, 2020 Staff Report
In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash: Culver City Beat – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash * LA Public...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?
August 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park: Westside Beat – August, 24, 2020
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park * AirBnb Cracking...
