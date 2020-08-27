August 27, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Restaurants Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

Scrumptious seafood offerings at n/naka. Photo: Facebook.

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released 

By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater

The prestigious California Michelin Guide–which included two Culver City-area restaurants in its previous edition–will still continue in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Before the pandemic began, inspectors had already put together the information they needed. Michelin reps told the San Francisco Chronicle that despite the fact inspectors are currently visiting New York restaurants, they will not be making a return to California. This means many of the rated restaurants will be given acclaim based on indoor dining services that for the majority of eateries have not been offered since March. 

The guide functions off a rating system of one, two or three stars, with only the most prestigious of restaurants achieving the coveted three-star rating. The Michelin guide was first published in 1900 by the tire company as a way to get European travelers to drive and visit their local restaurants. It has turned into a well-known guide book with even a one-star rating being considered a huge accomplishment.

“restaurants may receive zero to 3 stars for the quality of their food based on five criteria: quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits,” Michelin said. 

Even though LA restaurants didn’t make the coveted and rare 3- star ranking, 6 new restaurants were awarded 2- star rankings and 18 more were awarded 1-star rankings. Here’s a look at the Culver City-area restaurants who made the cut in 2019. 

n/ naka
3455 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Chef Niki Nakayama’s upscale kaiseki restaurant, which first opened its doors in 2011, is one of the most prominent of its kind in Southern California. Los Angeles Times critic, the late Jonathan Gold wrote that “the sheer level of cooking in this modest bungalow eclipses what you find in grand dining rooms whose chefs appear in national magazines.” Kaiseki is a more than just a cuisine; it’s an experience and the pinnacle of Japanese dining. In addition to Michelin’s 2- star rating, n/ naka also earned Zagat’s number one spot in Los Angeles. n/ naka is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday, reservations only.

Vespertine
3599 Hayden Avenue
Culvery City, CA 90232

Chef Jordan Kahn’s Verspertine is a 22- seat tasting menu restaurant that is a self- described “gastronomical experience seeking to disrupt the course of modern restaurant” according to its website. Located in Culver City’s Hayden Tract, the reservations only dining experience will set you back at least $250 per person for a (rumored) 18- course meal. Shrouded in mystery, the 2- star restaurant is one of those you- have- to- see- it- to- believe- it establishments complete with an original score and unique menu you won’t see anywhere else.

in Culver City, Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
Dining, Lifestyle, video

The Many Flavors Of Coffee

August 26, 2020

Read more
August 26, 2020

Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if COVID-19 Transmission Rates Hold

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

By Shawn McCann  As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
News, video

Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park: Westside Beat – August, 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park * AirBnb Cracking...

A parking lot where a stabbing took place over the weekend. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Three Culver City Stabbing Suspects at-Large

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Culver City Police Department asking the public for help finding suspects By Sam Catanzaro Three suspects are wanted by Culver...

The Sawtelle Boulevard bridge over the La Ballona Creek. Photo: Google.
Featured, News

Culver Police, Good Samaritan Prevent Person From Jumping off La Ballona Creek Bridge

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Culver City Police Department and good Samaritan prevent woman from jumping off bridge By Sam Catanzaro A good Samaritan, assisted...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Community Support Helping Venice Family Clinic Serve Patients During Pandemic

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Because of an outpouring of community support and dedication from its staff, Venice Family Clinic has been able to continue...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Warner Media’s New Campus

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Take a look at Warner Media’s expansive office complex underway on the Culver City-Los Angeles border in this video made...
Featured, News

State Must Analyze Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Sea

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...

The scene of a Palms shooting Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Palms Shooting Leaves Victim Lying in Middle of Street

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Suspect flees scene of Thursday shooting By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that left a victim...
News, video

Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance: Westside Beat – August, 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance * Uber and...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...

Amacita in Culver City. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Culver City Tex-Mex Restaurant Closes

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Popular downtown Culver City Tex-Mex restaurant Amacita is closed for the...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 19, 2020

Read more
August 19, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Education, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

LAUSD Launches Massive COVID-19 Testing Operation for All Students and Staff

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR