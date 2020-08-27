Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* 22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash
* LA Public Health Denying Waivers For School Reopenings?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash: Culver City Beat – August, 27, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Westside Chiropractor Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraudulently Billing Labor Union Health Plan $4.8 Million
Mahyar David Yadidi order to pay $1,976,832 in restitution on top of four year prison sentence By Chad Winthrop A...
Attempted Murder of Culver City Police Officers
Culver City police arrest suspect for shooting at officer By Staff Writer Culver City police have arrested a man for...
Culver City Restaurants Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if COVID-19 Transmission Rates Hold
August 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion
By Shawn McCann As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?
August 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park: Westside Beat – August, 24, 2020
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park * AirBnb Cracking...
Three Culver City Stabbing Suspects at-Large
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department asking the public for help finding suspects By Sam Catanzaro Three suspects are wanted by Culver...
Culver Police, Good Samaritan Prevent Person From Jumping off La Ballona Creek Bridge
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department and good Samaritan prevent woman from jumping off bridge By Sam Catanzaro A good Samaritan, assisted...
Community Support Helping Venice Family Clinic Serve Patients During Pandemic
August 24, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Because of an outpouring of community support and dedication from its staff, Venice Family Clinic has been able to continue...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
