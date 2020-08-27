August 28, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash: Culver City Beat – August, 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* 22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash
* LA Public Health Denying Waivers For School Reopenings?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.

in News, video
