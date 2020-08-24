August 25, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning

The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park: Westside Beat – August, 24, 2020

August 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park * AirBnb Cracking...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?

August 21, 2020

Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

August 21, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance: Westside Beat – August, 20, 2020

August 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance * Uber and...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

August 17, 2020

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out: Westside Beat – August, 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out * LA County Sues Grace...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home

August 14, 2020

A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic

August 13, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase: Westside Beat – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase * Transportation During Covid19 Is...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!

August 13, 2020

In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

August 10, 2020

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
TikTok Suing Trump? Westside Beat – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * TikTok Suing Trump? * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline All...
City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields: Westside Beat – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields * LA Will Shut...
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?

August 6, 2020

Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

August 6, 2020

On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...

