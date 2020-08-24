August 25, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park: Westside Beat – August, 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park
* AirBnb Cracking Down On Party Rentals
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.

in News, video
video

Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning

The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...

A parking lot where a stabbing took place over the weekend. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Three Culver City Stabbing Suspects at-Large

Culver City Police Department asking the public for help finding suspects By Sam Catanzaro Three suspects are wanted by Culver...

The Sawtelle Boulevard bridge over the La Ballona Creek. Photo: Google.
Featured, News

Culver Police, Good Samaritan Prevent Person From Jumping off La Ballona Creek Bridge

Culver City Police Department and good Samaritan prevent woman from jumping off bridge By Sam Catanzaro A good Samaritan, assisted...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Warner Media’s New Campus

Take a look at Warner Media’s expansive office complex underway on the Culver City-Los Angeles border in this video made...
Real Estate, video

Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?

Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
Real Estate, video

New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Featured, News

State Must Analyze Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Sea

Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...

The scene of a Palms shooting Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Palms Shooting Leaves Victim Lying in Middle of Street

Suspect flees scene of Thursday shooting By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that left a victim...
News, video

Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance: Westside Beat – August, 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance * Uber and...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...

Amacita in Culver City. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Culver City Tex-Mex Restaurant Closes

Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Popular downtown Culver City Tex-Mex restaurant Amacita is closed for the...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Education, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

LAUSD Launches Massive COVID-19 Testing Operation for All Students and Staff

By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
Featured, News, Oped, Traffic + Transportation

Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...
video

Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...

