Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park
* AirBnb Cracking Down On Party Rentals
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park: Westside Beat – August, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Three Culver City Stabbing Suspects at-Large
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department asking the public for help finding suspects By Sam Catanzaro Three suspects are wanted by Culver...
Culver Police, Good Samaritan Prevent Person From Jumping off La Ballona Creek Bridge
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department and good Samaritan prevent woman from jumping off bridge By Sam Catanzaro A good Samaritan, assisted...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
State Must Analyze Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Sea
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...
Palms Shooting Leaves Victim Lying in Middle of Street
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect flees scene of Thursday shooting By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that left a victim...
Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance: Westside Beat – August, 20, 2020
August 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
* Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance * Uber and...
Culver City Tex-Mex Restaurant Closes
August 20, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Popular downtown Culver City Tex-Mex restaurant Amacita is closed for the...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
LAUSD Launches Massive COVID-19 Testing Operation for All Students and Staff
August 18, 2020 Staff Report
By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?
By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
