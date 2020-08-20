Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance
* Uber and Lyft Granted Reprieve From AB5 Bill
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance: Westside Beat – August, 20, 2020
Culver City Tex-Mex Restaurant Closes
August 20, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Popular downtown Culver City Tex-Mex restaurant Amacita is closed for the...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
LAUSD Launches Massive COVID-19 Testing Operation for All Students and Staff
August 18, 2020 Staff Report
By Chad Winthrop The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles...
Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?
By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out: Westside Beat – August, 17, 2020
August 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out * LA County Sues Grace...
Culver City Traffic Stop Yields Loaded Handgun, Burglary Tools
August 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City Police Department arrest two individuals for probable cause burglary By Chad Winthrop Culver City police recently arrested a...
Edify TV: Culver City Street Dining
August 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Learn about news changes to Downtown Culver City allowing restaurants and retailers to use the street and sidewalk to conduct...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home
August 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase: Westside Beat – August, 13, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase * Transportation During Covid19 Is...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
