August 18, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAUSD Launches Massive COVID-19 Testing Operation for All Students and Staff

By Chad Winthrop

The nation’s second-largest public school system will provide COVID-19 tests and contact tracing for all Los Angeles Unified staff, students and their families.

On August 17 the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board of Education members voiced support for the launch of a program that will provide regular COVID-19 testing and contact tracing to all school staff, students and their families at LAUSD Schools.

“As much as we have worked to improve distance learning since the school district transitioned overnight in March, we know there is no replacement for in-person school and we’re doing everything we can to get kids back safely,” said Board Member Nick Melvoin who reprsaents the Westside. “That is not possible without a comprehensive system of testing and contact tracing. As we’ve done with food for the community and technology, LA Unified is stepping up to fill voids and put this system in place. “

As part of this plan, research will commence studying the impact and effects of reopening and this data will be available to the general public.

The testing and contact tracing program and its corresponding research are a groundbreaking collaboration between Los Angeles Unified School District and leading scientists from the University California Los Angeles (UCLA), Stanford University and the Johns Hopkins University, Microsoft, testing experts, and healthcare companies Anthem Blue Cross and Health Net. Together, they will be part of a task force co-chaired by Beutner and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan.

“Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary actions, and while this testing and contact tracing effort is unprecedented, it is necessary and appropriate,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “This will provide a public health benefit to the school community, as well as the greater Los Angeles area. This program will also provide significant education benefits for students by getting them back to school sooner and safer and keeping them there. We hope this effort also will provide learnings which can benefit other school systems and communities across the nation as we all combat this pandemic.”

According to Beutner, the testing will cost about $300 per student, at least $240 million in total.

While the decision about the return of students to schools is some time away, this testing and contact tracing program allows a system to be built and tested and also provides a base of knowledge to help prepare for an eventual return to school campuses, LAUSD says.

“COVID-19 has forced our school district to face new and unanticipated challenges,” Board Member Kelly Gonez said. “Our testing and tracing program will be a critical part of our work to ensure the safety of our students and staff. It will allow us to respond quickly to any infections and slow the spread. District-led COVID testing is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times.”

in Education, Featured, Health + Fitness, News
Related Posts
Featured, News, Oped, Traffic + Transportation

Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...
News, video

Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out: Westside Beat – August, 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Inglewood Oil Fields Being Phased Out * LA County Sues Grace...

Items recovered by Culver City police during a recent traffic stop. Photos: CCPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Traffic Stop Yields Loaded Handgun, Burglary Tools

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Culver City Police Department arrest two individuals for probable cause burglary By Chad Winthrop Culver City police recently arrested a...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Culver City Street Dining

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

Learn about news changes to Downtown Culver City allowing restaurants and retailers to use the street and sidewalk to conduct...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?

August 14, 2020

Read more
August 14, 2020

Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
News, video

Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase: Westside Beat – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase * Transportation During Covid19 Is...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands

August 13, 2020

Read more
August 13, 2020

Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...

Gordon Ramsey on Hell's Kitchen. Photo: Facebook.
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Gordon Ramsey Opening Culver City Restaurant?

August 12, 2020

Read more
August 12, 2020

Gordon Ramsay North America files for CUP permit at Culver City Steps By Sam Catanzaro Gordon Ramsey cooking meals for...
Beverly Hills, Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Disbarred Beverly Hills Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Client’s Money

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

By Staff Writer A disbarred Beverly Hills lawyer has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for scheming to steal...

Ralph and Celia Primo in front of Stan's Donuts. Photo: Primo's Donuts (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Westside Donut Institution Taking Over Former Stan’s Donuts Shop

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

Westwood Village Stan’s Donuts to be taken over by Primo’s Donuts By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Westside donut shop will...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

LA County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5,000 Coronavirus Deaths

August 11, 2020

Read more
August 11, 2020

Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City last Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Officials ID Man Fatally Shot By Culver City Police

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Los Angeles County Coroner IDs Jesse Vanloozen as victim By Sam Catanzaro Officials have identified a man who was fatally...
Edify Tv, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
News, video

TikTok Suing Trump? Westside Beat – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * TikTok Suing Trump? * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline All...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Environmental Study Approved for New Clippers Arena

August 10, 2020

Read more
August 10, 2020

By Toi Creel Recently an environmental study was approved for a new 18,000-seat sports and entertainment complex for the LA...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR