Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home

A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and a look inside Scott Boras recently sold Venice bungalow in this show brought to you by Brad dela Cruz.

Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic

August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase: Westside Beat – August, 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase * Transportation During Covid19 Is...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!

August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020

In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
TikTok Suing Trump? Westside Beat – August, 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * TikTok Suing Trump? * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline All...
Environmental Study Approved for New Clippers Arena

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

By Toi Creel Recently an environmental study was approved for a new 18,000-seat sports and entertainment complex for the LA...
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market

August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020

From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA

August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...
City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields: Westside Beat – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields * LA Will Shut...
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?

August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise

August 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
Culver City High School New Sports Seasons: Westside Beat – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School New Sports Seasons. * LA Rents Decreasing?...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More

July 31, 2020

July 31, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...

