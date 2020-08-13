Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase
* Transportation During Covid19 Is Down
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.
Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Car Chase: Westside Beat – August, 13, 2020
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Edify TV: Westside Fruit Stands
August 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a dining scene that is rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fruit stands on the Westside have remained...
Westside Wellness: CycleBar Santa Monica is moving outside!
August 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In today’s Westside Wellness we look at how CycleBar has changed their class locations to abide by covid-19 safety protocols...
Gordon Ramsey Opening Culver City Restaurant?
August 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Gordon Ramsay North America files for CUP permit at Culver City Steps By Sam Catanzaro Gordon Ramsey cooking meals for...
Disbarred Beverly Hills Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Client’s Money
August 11, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Staff Writer A disbarred Beverly Hills lawyer has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for scheming to steal...
Westside Donut Institution Taking Over Former Stan’s Donuts Shop
August 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westwood Village Stan’s Donuts to be taken over by Primo’s Donuts By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Westside donut shop will...
LA County Surpasses Somber Milestone of 5,000 Coronavirus Deaths
August 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Hospitalizations continue to decline By Sam Catanzaro L.A. County reached a somber milestone Tuesday of over 5,000 COVID- 19 deaths....
Officials ID Man Fatally Shot By Culver City Police
August 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Coroner IDs Jesse Vanloozen as victim By Sam Catanzaro Officials have identified a man who was fatally...
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities
While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless....
TikTok Suing Trump? Westside Beat – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * TikTok Suing Trump? * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline All...
Environmental Study Approved for New Clippers Arena
August 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel Recently an environmental study was approved for a new 18,000-seat sports and entertainment complex for the LA...
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood
A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Temporary Closure of La Ballona Creek Bike Path
The Culver City Public Works Department will begin its annual maintenance of the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Work will occur on...
