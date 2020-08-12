August 13, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Gordon Ramsey Opening Culver City Restaurant?

Gordon Ramsey on Hell's Kitchen. Photo: Facebook.

Gordon Ramsay North America files for CUP permit at Culver City Steps

By Sam Catanzaro

Gordon Ramsey cooking meals for Amazon Studio employees? This could be a future in downtown Culver City.

As reported by What Now Los Angeles, Gordon Ramsay North America has filed for a Conditional Use Permit on the second level of the Culver City Steps development.

The development, currently under constriction, will feature 45,000 square feet of retail space and 80,000 square feet of creative office space, a nearly acre-sized public plaza and a two-level subterranean parking structure.

The Culver Steps development. Photo: Eric Staudenmaier.

Paris-based beauty giant Sephora has signed a 4,147 square-foot lease for anchor retail space at the project. Along with Sephora, Hackman Capital announced signed leases with San Francisco-based Philz Coffee and Portland ice cream export Salt & Straw. These three retailers will join CorePower Yoga and Mendocino Farms, which were announced as tenants in the fall.

Gordon Ramsay North America could not immediately be reached for comment regarding its Conditional Use Permit and its potential future at the Culver City Steps.

