From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air, learn about notable Westside properties on the market in this video made possible by American Advisors Group.
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood
A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Temporary Closure of La Ballona Creek Bike Path
The Culver City Public Works Department will begin its annual maintenance of the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Work will occur on...
Culver City Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect
August 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Man arrested for shooting at group of construction workers By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested a man for...
Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA
August 6, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...
City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields: Westside Beat – August, 6, 2020
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields * LA Will Shut...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Culver Police Investigating Attempted Murder
August 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Man shoots at group of people during altercation By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are investigating an attempted murder that...
Sheriff Investigating Fatal Culver City Police Shooting
August 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...
Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect; Officer Struck by Friendly Fire
Sources say homeless man fatally shot while officer suffers a friendly-fire gunshot wound By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police fatally...
Culver City High School New Sports Seasons: Westside Beat – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School New Sports Seasons. * LA Rents Decreasing?...
County Officials Express Cautious Optimism on COVID Transmission Trends
County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
Trump Gives Go-Ahead for Purchase of Culver-Headquartered TikTok
Trump gives go-ahead for Microsoft to purchase the Chinese-owned video app By Sam Catanzaro Culver City-headquartered TikTok is making headlines...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! Westside Beat – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! * New Mixed-Use Building...
Brothers Charged With Stealing Computers, Electronics From Culver City Schools
July 30, 2020 Staff Report
Johnathan and Josue Ortiz suspected of stealing from Culver City schools By Toi Creel Two brothers have been arrested with...
