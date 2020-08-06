August 6, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used with radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy to treat tumors. Today we meet Dr. Joseph Pinzone and learn all about this unique, non-invasive treatment.

in News, video, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
News, video

City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields: Westside Beat – August, 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields * LA Will Shut...
video

Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...

The 6400 block of Green Valley Circle. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver Police Investigating Attempted Murder

August 6, 2020

Read more
August 6, 2020

Man shoots at group of people during altercation By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are investigating an attempted murder that...

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Sheriff Investigating Fatal Culver City Police Shooting

August 4, 2020

Read more
August 4, 2020

Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...

The scene of an involved shooting in Culver City Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect; Officer Struck by Friendly Fire

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Sources say homeless man fatally shot while officer suffers a friendly-fire gunshot wound By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police fatally...
video

Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
News, video

Culver City High School New Sports Seasons: Westside Beat – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School New Sports Seasons. * LA Rents Decreasing?...
Featured, News

County Officials Express Cautious Optimism on COVID Transmission Trends

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...

TikTok's Culver City headquarters. Photo: TikTok.
Culver City, Featured, News

Trump Gives Go-Ahead for Purchase of Culver-Headquartered TikTok

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Trump gives go-ahead for Microsoft to purchase the Chinese-owned video app By Sam Catanzaro Culver City-headquartered TikTok is making headlines...
Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
News, video

Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! Westside Beat – July, 30, 2020

July 30, 2020

Read more
July 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! * New Mixed-Use Building...

Some of the recovered property. Photo: CCPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Education, Featured, News

Brothers Charged With Stealing Computers, Electronics From Culver City Schools

July 30, 2020

Read more
July 30, 2020

Johnathan and Josue Ortiz suspected of stealing from Culver City schools By Toi Creel Two brothers have been arrested with...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay

July 29, 2020

Read more
July 29, 2020

Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...

Photo: Downtown Culver City/Ms Chi Cafe.
Culver City, Featured, News

Downtown Culver City Street Open Spaces Complete

July 28, 2020

Read more
July 28, 2020

Downtown Culver City street closures make way for expanded outdoor dining and retail By Staff Writer Implementation of Downtown Culver...
News, video

Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting: Westside Beat – July, 27, 2020

July 27, 2020

Read more
July 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting * County Health Cracks Down on...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR