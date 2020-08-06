On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used with radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy to treat tumors. Today we meet Dr. Joseph Pinzone and learn all about this unique, non-invasive treatment.
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields: Westside Beat – August, 6, 2020
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields * LA Will Shut...
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
Culver Police Investigating Attempted Murder
August 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Man shoots at group of people during altercation By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are investigating an attempted murder that...
Sheriff Investigating Fatal Culver City Police Shooting
August 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...
Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect; Officer Struck by Friendly Fire
Sources say homeless man fatally shot while officer suffers a friendly-fire gunshot wound By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police fatally...
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
Culver City High School New Sports Seasons: Westside Beat – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School New Sports Seasons. * LA Rents Decreasing?...
County Officials Express Cautious Optimism on COVID Transmission Trends
County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
Trump Gives Go-Ahead for Purchase of Culver-Headquartered TikTok
Trump gives go-ahead for Microsoft to purchase the Chinese-owned video app By Sam Catanzaro Culver City-headquartered TikTok is making headlines...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! Westside Beat – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! * New Mixed-Use Building...
Brothers Charged With Stealing Computers, Electronics From Culver City Schools
July 30, 2020 Staff Report
Johnathan and Josue Ortiz suspected of stealing from Culver City schools By Toi Creel Two brothers have been arrested with...
Downtown Culver City Street Open Spaces Complete
July 28, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Downtown Culver City street closures make way for expanded outdoor dining and retail By Staff Writer Implementation of Downtown Culver...
Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting: Westside Beat – July, 27, 2020
July 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting * County Health Cracks Down on...
