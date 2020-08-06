Culver City Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect

Man arrested for shooting at group of construction workers

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police have arrested a man for shooting at a group of construction workers this week.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on August 5 at approximately around 12:05 p.m., a group of construction workers were confronted by the suspect while working in the 6500 block of Green Valley Circle.

“During the confrontation, a verbal argument ensued, and the suspect left the area. About ten minutes later, the suspect approached the group with a black semi-automatic handgun and fired approximately four rounds at the group. After shooting at the group, the suspect entered an older model Ford Explorer, green in color and fled the area westbound on Centinela Avenue. Fortunately, no victims were struck by gunfire,” the CCPD said.

During an investigation, CCPD detectives were able to obtain images of the suspect. The images along with the vehicle description were distributed to CCPD patrol officers.

On August 6, at around 3:15 p.m. an alert patrol officer observed a Green Explorer matching the suspect vehicle description in the 6300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

“The officer observed that the same individual depicted in the images provided by witnesses was driving the vehicle,” the CCPD said.

CCPD officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver, a 37-year-old male was taken into custody without incident.