Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City High School New Sports Seasons.
* LA Rents Decreasing?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School Of Rock.
Culver City High School New Sports Seasons: Westside Beat – August, 3, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
County Officials Express Cautious Optimism on COVID Transmission Trends
August 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
Trump Gives Go-Ahead for Purchase of Culver-Headquartered TikTok
August 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Trump gives go-ahead for Microsoft to purchase the Chinese-owned video app By Sam Catanzaro Culver City-headquartered TikTok is making headlines...
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! Westside Beat – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! * New Mixed-Use Building...
Brothers Charged With Stealing Computers, Electronics From Culver City Schools
July 30, 2020 Staff Report
Johnathan and Josue Ortiz suspected of stealing from Culver City schools By Toi Creel Two brothers have been arrested with...
Downtown Culver City Street Open Spaces Complete
July 28, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Downtown Culver City street closures make way for expanded outdoor dining and retail By Staff Writer Implementation of Downtown Culver...
Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting: Westside Beat – July, 27, 2020
July 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting * County Health Cracks Down on...
Coffee Bean Closes Handful of Westside Locations
July 24, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Company says it is evaluating store portfolio By Toi Creel Grabbed a cup from a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf...
Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
Two Hour Police Chase Through Culver City: Westside Beat – July, 23, 2020
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Prince Street Pizza Coming to West Hollywood * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
Ask Mike Bonin a Question
July 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week By Sam Catanzaro Westside Today will interview Los Angeles City...
Westside DUI Checkpoint This Weekend
July 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming...
High School Sports Season Pushed Back Until December
July 21, 2020 [email protected]
All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...Read more