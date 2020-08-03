August 3, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

County Officials Express Cautious Optimism on COVID Transmission Trends

County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends

By Sam Catanzaro

Health officials say they are “cautiously optimistic” that Los Angeles County is on the right path to slowing the spread of COVID-19, citing the closure last month of bars and indoor businesses as a driving force behind recent downward trends.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths and 1,634 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 193,788 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,701 deaths. In Culver City, there have been 326 cases and 29 deaths among residents.

As of Monday, the seven-day average of cases is around 2,600 cases per day. This is down from a couple weeks ago where the county was seeing over 3,000 cases per day. The seven-day positivity rate has remained mostly flat over the month of July, hovering between 8 and 8.8 percent. And finally, hospitalizations–a key indicator of health system capacity–is on a positive trend with 2,000 hospitalizations on average. This number had ticked up to 2,200 in the middle of July. Although the county says all of these key indicators are still “too high”, it says the plateauing of the trends is “encouraging”.

“The key indicators that we closely monitor at Public Health are looking positive, and I want to give credit to a large number of our county residents who heeded our orders and took the personal, basic actions needed to slow this virus. Folks wore their face coverings, they maintained physical distance from people they don’t live with, avoided gatherings and parties, and washed their hands. But for our long-term success, we need to continue limiting the spread of COVID-19. We can’t simply go back to life as we knew it before March. We unfortunately still have a long way to go; we must remain vigilant,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

On June 28, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of bars, gyms and other indoor businesses in Los Angeles County. In a Monday press release, Public Health added that in addition to greater adherence to mask guidelines the decrease in transmission can also be “the decreased opportunities for transmission, particularly in high-risk settings. Several weeks ago, bars were closed, and the indoor operations of a variety of businesses and institutions were moved outdoors.”

in Featured, News
Related Posts
News, video

Culver City High School New Sports Seasons: Westside Beat – August, 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School New Sports Seasons. * LA Rents Decreasing?...

TikTok's Culver City headquarters. Photo: TikTok.
Culver City, Featured, News

Trump Gives Go-Ahead for Purchase of Culver-Headquartered TikTok

August 3, 2020

Read more
August 3, 2020

Trump gives go-ahead for Microsoft to purchase the Chinese-owned video app By Sam Catanzaro Culver City-headquartered TikTok is making headlines...
Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More

July 31, 2020

Read more
July 31, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
News, video

Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! Westside Beat – July, 30, 2020

July 30, 2020

Read more
July 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! * New Mixed-Use Building...

Some of the recovered property. Photo: CCPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Education, Featured, News

Brothers Charged With Stealing Computers, Electronics From Culver City Schools

July 30, 2020

Read more
July 30, 2020

Johnathan and Josue Ortiz suspected of stealing from Culver City schools By Toi Creel Two brothers have been arrested with...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay

July 29, 2020

Read more
July 29, 2020

Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...

Photo: Downtown Culver City/Ms Chi Cafe.
Culver City, Featured, News

Downtown Culver City Street Open Spaces Complete

July 28, 2020

Read more
July 28, 2020

Downtown Culver City street closures make way for expanded outdoor dining and retail By Staff Writer Implementation of Downtown Culver...
News, video

Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting: Westside Beat – July, 27, 2020

July 27, 2020

Read more
July 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting * County Health Cracks Down on...

A closed Coffee Bean on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Coffee Bean Closes Handful of Westside Locations

July 24, 2020

Read more
July 24, 2020

Company says it is evaluating store portfolio By Toi Creel Grabbed a cup from a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf...
News, video

Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
News, video

Two Hour Police Chase Through Culver City: Westside Beat – July, 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Prince Street Pizza Coming to West Hollywood * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
Featured, News, Politics

Ask Mike Bonin a Question

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week  By Sam Catanzaro Westside Today will interview Los Angeles City...

An LAPD DUI checkpoint in December. Photo: Facebook/Blake Chow.
Featured, News

Westside DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming...

Valentina Mac Eira of Culver City High School (left) in action versus Santa Monica High School in 2019. Photo: Morgan Genser.
Featured, News, Sports

High School Sports Season Pushed Back Until December

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...

Big Lots in Culver City. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Stabbing at Culver City Big Lots

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Suspect at large, victim taken to hospital An at-large victim stabbed a person in a Culver City Big Lots parking...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR