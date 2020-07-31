Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased police funding, Westside homeless, resident satisfaction and more.
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! Westside Beat – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy and Wheel Of Fortune Live Again! * New Mixed-Use Building...
Brothers Charged With Stealing Computers, Electronics From Culver City Schools
July 30, 2020 Staff Report
Johnathan and Josue Ortiz suspected of stealing from Culver City schools By Toi Creel Two brothers have been arrested with...
Downtown Culver City Street Open Spaces Complete
July 28, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Downtown Culver City street closures make way for expanded outdoor dining and retail By Staff Writer Implementation of Downtown Culver...
Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting: Westside Beat – July, 27, 2020
July 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Investigate Ladera Heights Shooting * County Health Cracks Down on...
Coffee Bean Closes Handful of Westside Locations
July 24, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Company says it is evaluating store portfolio By Toi Creel Grabbed a cup from a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf...
Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
Two Hour Police Chase Through Culver City: Westside Beat – July, 23, 2020
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Prince Street Pizza Coming to West Hollywood * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
Ask Mike Bonin a Question
July 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week By Sam Catanzaro Westside Today will interview Los Angeles City...
Westside DUI Checkpoint This Weekend
July 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming...
High School Sports Season Pushed Back Until December
July 21, 2020 [email protected]
All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...
Stabbing at Culver City Big Lots
July 20, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Suspect at large, victim taken to hospital An at-large victim stabbed a person in a Culver City Big Lots parking...
Edify TV: Boardwalk Dancers Adapt to Pandemic
July 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Calypso Tumblers, a popular Venice Beach Boardwalk dance group, talks about adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in this video made...
Man Rescued From Overturned Vehicle on Sepulveda Blvd: Westside Beat – July, 20, 2020
July 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Rescued From Overturned Vehicle on Sepulveda Blvd * How Schools...
Garcetti on Brink of Implementing New Stay-at-Home Order
July 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...
