Downtown Culver City Street Open Spaces Complete

Downtown Culver City street closures make way for expanded outdoor dining and retail

By Staff Writer

Implementation of Downtown Culver City street closures is wrapping up, making way for expanded dining and retail for local businesses.

On June 9, Culver City City Council approved temporary street closures in Downtown Culver City to support existing businesses during the current COVID-19 pandemic and to spur economic recovery. The approved street closures include westbound Culver Boulevard between Duquesne Avenue and Canfield Avenue, as well as Main Street between Culver Boulevard and the City limits south of Venice Boulevard. A dedicated, shared bus/bike lane will also be available along Culver Boulevard.

Several businesses are expanding into the street to provide a safe and physically-distanced expanded outdoor dining and shopping experience.

Implementation of the street closures began on July 23rd and will be completed on July 28th.

The weekly Farmers Market will continue to be located on Main Street and takes place every Tuesday (rain or shine!) from 2 PM – 7 PM.