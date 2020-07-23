July 24, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

An LAPD DUI checkpoint in December. Photo: Facebook/Blake Chow.

DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night

By Chad Winthrop

A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to a Westside intersection over the course of this upcoming weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced that it will hold DUI/Driver License checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols in the upcoming days aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road.

DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are done in locations with a higher frequency of DUI-related collisions and arrests. During the checkpoints, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

According to the LAPD, Friday, July 24, 2020, 6 P.M. to 11 P.M. the LAPD will hold a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint at the intersection of La Brea Boulevard at Obama Boulevard in Baldwin Hills. In addition, an LAPD press release says that there will be checkpoint Saturday night at the intersection of Obama Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. This intersection does not exist, however, and the LAPD has told Westside Today that it is working on correcting the error. This article will be updated accordingly.

In 2017, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes on California roads. Last year, the LAPD investigated 1,937 DUI related traffic collisions which have claimed 13 lives and seriously injured 59 community members.

The LAPD reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
News, video

Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
News, video

Two Hour Police Chase Through Culver City: Westside Beat – July, 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Prince Street Pizza Coming to West Hollywood * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
Featured, News, Politics

Ask Mike Bonin a Question

July 23, 2020

Read more
July 23, 2020

Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week  By Sam Catanzaro Westside Today will interview Los Angeles City...

Valentina Mac Eira of Culver City High School (left) in action versus Santa Monica High School in 2019. Photo: Morgan Genser.
Featured, News, Sports

High School Sports Season Pushed Back Until December

July 21, 2020

Read more
July 21, 2020

All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...

Big Lots in Culver City. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Stabbing at Culver City Big Lots

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Suspect at large, victim taken to hospital An at-large victim stabbed a person in a Culver City Big Lots parking...
News, video

Man Rescued From Overturned Vehicle on Sepulveda Blvd: Westside Beat – July, 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Rescued From Overturned Vehicle on Sepulveda Blvd * How Schools...
Featured, News

Garcetti on Brink of Implementing New Stay-at-Home Order

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...
Beverly Hills, Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Westwood

Westside Properties Included in $100M Federal Embezzlement Lawsuit

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

“The Mountain” property, Westwood apartment among assets sought by Justice Department By Staff Writer Two Westside properties are included in...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Featured, health, News

LA County Tops Daily COVID-19 Count, Again

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro With the prospect of a second stay-at-home...
News, video

Police Seeking Help in Robbery Case: Westside Beat – July, 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Seeking Help in Robbery Case * Los Angeles Headed for...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Westside Food Scene: Papille Gustative Cafe

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Papille Gustative Cafe is a hyper local, hyper fresh, farm to table cafe. Highlighting season dishes created in their low impact...
Featured, News

New Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’ as County Tallies Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19...

Security footage from a Culver City bus shows a woman attacking a bus driver. Photo: CCPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News, Traffic + Transportation

Woman Arrested for Biting Culver City Bus Driver

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

Culver City Police Department announce arrest in connection to June 12 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a woman...
Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Bus System Receives $6.6 Million Amid COVID-19

July 14, 2020

Read more
July 14, 2020

Federal CARES Act funds to help transportation system By Toi Creel So much about the coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR