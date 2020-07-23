Westside DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night

By Chad Winthrop

A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to a Westside intersection over the course of this upcoming weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced that it will hold DUI/Driver License checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols in the upcoming days aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road.

DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are done in locations with a higher frequency of DUI-related collisions and arrests. During the checkpoints, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

According to the LAPD, Friday, July 24, 2020, 6 P.M. to 11 P.M. the LAPD will hold a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint at the intersection of La Brea Boulevard at Obama Boulevard in Baldwin Hills. In addition, an LAPD press release says that there will be checkpoint Saturday night at the intersection of Obama Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. This intersection does not exist, however, and the LAPD has told Westside Today that it is working on correcting the error. This article will be updated accordingly.

In 2017, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes on California roads. Last year, the LAPD investigated 1,937 DUI related traffic collisions which have claimed 13 lives and seriously injured 59 community members.

The LAPD reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.