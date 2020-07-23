Ask Mike Bonin a Question

Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week

By Sam Catanzaro

Westside Today will interview Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week and is asking the public to submit questions.

The interview, which will take place on July 29, will cover a wide range of topics pertinent to the Westside, ranging from homelessness and development to COVID-19 and public safety. Bonin’s 11th District includes much of the Westside, including Venice, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and Mar Vista.

A majority of questions for the interview will be sourced from the public. One question, however, will come from the Santa Monica Mirror editorial team.

To submit a question, email it to [email protected] with “Bonin July Interview Question” in the subject line. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Sunday. In your email, please include your name (only first name will be disclosed) and your relationship to Council District 11 (i.e. resident, business owner, stakeholder).

Please note that the questions will be asked to Bonin as is. Therefore please refrain from using profanities and make sure to check for grammar.