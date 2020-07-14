Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock. By Video July 14, 2020 in Edify Tv, Featured, News Related Posts Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Gage Skidmore (Flickr). Featured, News Newsom Orders Halt on Indoor Activities July 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro Read more July 13, 2020 Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and... News, video Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19. July 13, 2020 Administrator Read more July 13, 2020 Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made... News, video Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive For Covid-19: Westside Beat – July, 13, 2020 July 13, 2020 Administrator Read more July 13, 2020 Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Building Coming to Centinela Ave. * Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke... Mark Twain Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro. Education, Featured, News Los Angeles School to Be Online in Fall July 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro Read more July 13, 2020 School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the... News, video A new way to say Thank You to healthcare workers: Westside Beat – July, 9, 2020 July 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar Read more July 9, 2020 Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * A new way to say Thank You to healthcare workers. *... Edify Tv, Featured, News Edify TV: Veterans Row July 9, 2020 Video Read more July 9, 2020 “It’s really devastating. We Veterans serve in this country and this is what we get,” says a U.S. Army Veteran... The intersection of Sepulveda and Centinela where a fatal crash occurred Tuesday morning. Photo: Google. Culver City, News, Traffic + Transportation Fatal Collision Occurs in Culver City July 7, 2020 Westside Today Staff Read more July 7, 2020 By Staff Writer A fatal traffic collision occurred in Culver City Tuesday morning in which police believe that alcohol may... Edify Tv, Featured, News Video: Santa Monica Mask Fines July 7, 2020 Video Read more July 7, 2020 The City of Santa Monica has authorized fines of up to $1,000 for failing to wear a mask. Learn more... News, video New mixed use development coming to Palms! Westside Beat – July, 6, 2020 July 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar Read more July 6, 2020 Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New mixed use development coming to Palms! *Covid-19 surge creates hospital... King Fahad Mosque. Photo: Facebook. Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News Man Arrested for Stabbing Culver City Mosque Security Guard July 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro Read more July 6, 2020 Man attempts to enter Culver City mosque, stabs security guard By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man for stabbing... Venice Beach as seen through the haze from Santa Monica Sunday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro. Featured, News Westside Sees Unhealthy Air Quality After Fireworks July 5, 2020 Sam Catanzaro Read more July 5, 2020 Fireworks continue in LA County despite ban By Sam Catanzaro Air quality throughout most of Los Angeles County ranged from... Brice Piller. Photo: CCPD. Crime + Courts, Culver City, News Culver City Arson Suspect Arrested Two Days in a Row July 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro Read more July 3, 2020 Culver City Police Department (CCPD) same person two days in a row By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police arrested the... Culver City, Featured, News COVID-19 Outbreak at Culver City Police Department July 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro Read more July 2, 2020 Multiple CCPD officers test positive for COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has announced an outbreak... News, video LA city council cuts LAPD budget by $150 million: Westside Beat – July, 2, 2020 July 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar Read more July 2, 2020 Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police search for suspects in road rage stabbing. * LA city... Under a order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, restaurants in Los Angeles County can only serve diners outdoors. Photo: Sam Catanzaro. Featured, News Newsom Orders Indoor Dining Close in LA July 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro Read more July 1, 2020 Earlier this week Los Angeles County's public health director said that almost half of restaurants and bars were not following... 