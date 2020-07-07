Fatal Collision Occurs in Culver City

By Staff Writer

A fatal traffic collision occurred in Culver City Tuesday morning in which police believe that alcohol may have been a factor.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on July 7, at 5:22 , officers along with Culver City Fire Department personnel received a radio call of a traffic collision at the intersection of Sepulveda Bouleavrd. and Centinela Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers witnessed one vehicle engulfed in flames and a second vehicle with serious collision damage.

Prior to CCPD’s arrival, several good samaritans were able to extract a male adult from the vehicle that was on fire. CCFD extinguished the fire and no additional occupants were located inside. The male adult that was extracted from the burning vehicle was transported to a local hospital by CCFD with serious injuries.

CCPD and CCFD observed a second adult male entrapped in the second vehicle. Fire personnel extracted the male from the vehicle and attempted life-saving efforts to no avail. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CCPD is investigating the cause of the collision; it is believed that alcohol may have been a factor.

The surviving victim is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.