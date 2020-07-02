July 2, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

COVID-19 Outbreak at Culver City Police Department

Multiple CCPD officers test positive for COVID-19

By Sam Catanzaro

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has announced an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among officers and staff.

According to the CCPD, last week, two officers began experiencing flu-like symptoms, both losing their sense of taste and smell. The officers were immediately sent home, quarantined and testing was conducted. Within 24 hours, it was determined that the two officers had contracted COVID-19.

Several CCPD employees who had prolonged direct contact with the officers, were also sent home, quarantined, and tested.

“Unfortunately, 3 additional Culver City Police Officers tested positive for COVID-19. All 5 officers were placed on quarantine for 14 days, as recommended under CDC guidelines,” the Department said. “Upon identifying an outbreak of COVID-19, the department took proactive measures and immediately directed all non-patrol (uniformed police) employees to work from home to minimize personal contact between department members, notified the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and secured immediate testing through a private medical services vendor for all department personnel.”

According to CCPD, all non-patrol personnel are continuing to work from home until a confirmed negative test result is obtained.

After the testing was completed, an additional police officer and 2 professional staff tested positive for the virus; bringing the total positive cases at CCPD to eight. These employees were also placed on quarantine for 14 days.

“We are still awaiting the results of about 11 tests but as of now about 124 department members have tested negative for COVID-19,” CCPD said.

As of Wednesday, there have been 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of Culver City residents and 26 deaths.

