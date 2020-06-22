June 23, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New building for Santa Monica College.

Santa Monica College is expanding their campus, in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in News, video
Related Posts
News, video

Fireworks illegal in Culver City? Westside Beat – June, 22, 2020

June 22, 2020

Read more
June 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Fireworks illegal in Culver City? * Police need your help finding...
Featured, News, video

Video: Housing LA’s Homeless Under Freeway Underpasses

June 22, 2020

Read more
June 22, 2020

As ordered by a federal judge, Los Angeles will provide housing for almost 7,000 homeless individuals, especially those living under...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Conviction Upheld in Westside Marijuana Dispensary, Gas Station Murders

June 21, 2020

Read more
June 21, 2020

California appeals court finds Kayshon Moody guilty for 2017 slayings By Sam Catanzaro A state appeals court has upheld a...

Officers at the Metro Expo Line Westwood/Rancho Park station. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Getting Rid of Armed Metro Guards?

June 19, 2020

Read more
June 19, 2020

“We cannot rely on an armed police presence for every issue,” says Councilmember Mike Bonin. By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
video

Does quarantine affect your dog?

June 18, 2020

Read more
June 18, 2020

Having their humans at home during quarantine has changed your pets routines and now that some of us are going...
News, video

New Kaiser Permanente facility now open! Westside Beat – June, 18, 2020

June 18, 2020

Read more
June 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Kaiser Permanente facility now open! * Voting devices to blame...

Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

Newsom: All Californians Must Wear Masks

June 18, 2020

Read more
June 18, 2020

Los Angeles County reports highest daily COVID-19 Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered all Californians to wear...

Two men sought by the LAPD for a series of Westside sexual assaults. Photos: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Men Sought in Series of Westside Sexual Assaults

June 17, 2020

Read more
June 17, 2020

LAPD say two men sexually assaulted up to 13 women By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are on the lookout...

Culver City police Captain Manuel Cid. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, Featured, News, police

Culver City Police Chief on Medical Leave

June 16, 2020

Read more
June 16, 2020

Culver City Police Chief Scott Bixby has named Captain Manuel Cid as Interim Chief By Sam Catanzaro Culver City’s police...
News, video

New townhomes coming to Venice and Washington blvd? Westside Beat – June, 15, 2020

June 15, 2020

Read more
June 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New townhomes coming to Venice and Washington blvd? * Homeless populations...

Left: Casey Chabola. Right: Dr. Rebecca Godbey. Photos: CCUSD.
Culver City, Education, Featured, News

Culver City Unified Welcomes Two New Principals

June 15, 2020

Read more
June 15, 2020

Casey Chabola, Rebecca Godbey join CCUSD pending confirmation By Chad Winthrop Two Culver City Unified School District schools are getting...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City man was arrested for attempted murder Friday. According to the Culver City Police Department...
Featured, News

Over 1,500 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed as Gyms, Camps and More Open

June 12, 2020

Read more
June 12, 2020

Gyms, zoos, museums, day camps and more reopen in LA County By Sam Catanzaro On the same day gyms, museums,...
video

Thousands gather in Venice for Black Lives Matter march on the beach.

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020

Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest draws thousands to march from Venice Beach pier to the Santa Monica Pier, brought to...
News, video

Local restaurateur dresses in black face: Westside Beat – June, 11, 2020

June 11, 2020

Read more
June 11, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Local restaurateur dresses in black face. * Palms getting a new...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR