Culver City Police Chief on Medical Leave

Culver City Police Chief Scott Bixby has named Captain Manuel Cid as Interim Chief

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City’s police chief is on leave due to an unknown medical condition.

On Wednesday, June 10 Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Chief Scott Bixby announced that he was taking a medical leave of absence. On Monday, June 15 the City of Culver City announced that Bixby named Captain Manuel Cid as Interim Chief, effective immediately.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve and collaborate with all of our residents and businesses during this challenging time, and I look forward to leading the women and men of the CCPD as they serve with pride and professionalism,” Cid said.

The City of Culver City could not provide Westside Today with more information surrounding Bixby’s medical condition.

Cid was most recently the CCPD Administration Bureau Commander responsible for Community and Media Relations, Systems Support, Personnel and Training, Budget and Grants, Records, Property, Reserve Officer Corps and Volunteers in Patrol. He has been with the Culver City Police Department since 2005.

“Chief Cid has done an incredible job as our Emergency Operations Center Director responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Culver City can expect to receive the same high-level of service from its Police Department while he is in charge,” said Mayor Göran Eriksson.

The announcement came the same day that Culver City City Council held a lengthy meeting discussing police budgeting and reform.

The meeting concluded with City Manager John Nachbar being instructed to review the CCPD budget and identify items that could be cut. Currently CCPD receives 38 percent of Culver City’s budget, more than Parks and Recreation, Community Development and Public Works combine, according to a resident speaking at the meeting.

More coverage of this meeting is forthcoming.

Council will vote to finalize the budget on June 22.