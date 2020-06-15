Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* New townhomes coming to Venice and Washington blvd?
* Homeless populations on the rise.
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Maser Condo Sales.
New townhomes coming to Venice and Washington blvd? Westside Beat – June, 15, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
“Long before the Floyd murder, then, there was plenty of inequality and reason for minority rage. The rage is now in the open. That’s why it was no coincidence when, at least in California, protesters and their piggy-backing looters headed to high-end areas,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Citizen App.