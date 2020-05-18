May 19, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Del Rey Hospital Expansion Approved by Planning Commission

A rendering of the Cedar-Sinai's Marina del Rey Hospital. Photo: Courtesy.

By Toi Creel

A Del Rey hospital is moving forward with a massive expansion.

On Thursday, May 14 Los Angeles’s City Planning Commission unanimously approved Cedars-Sinai’s plan to enhance and expand the existing Marina del Rey Hospital located at Lincoln Boulevard and Mindanao Way in Del Rey.

This plan has been in the works since last summer when documents for the build were released to the public in August 2019 around the hospital’s 50th anniversary.

The hospital will remain open and fully operational during construction, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

“It is going to make a life-changing difference to our patients,” said Jeff Smith, MD, JD, MMM, chief operating officer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and chief executive officer at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital. “It’s going to provide our staff with the kinds of resources and innovative spaces they deserve.”

The hospital will feature several new or enhanced services and programs including an expanded emergency department, more private patient and operating rooms, cardiac catheterization and gastroenterology labs and suites for complex procedures such as strokes and heart attacks.

The building will also increase in space. It will be 200,000 square feet larger than the current 96,000-square-foot structure, increasing capacity from 133 beds to as many as 160.

“This is a huge benefit to the community,” wrote Councilmember Mike Bonin in a Facebook post. “Cedars is a top-flight medical establishment and the new facilities will make it easier for residents to receive the highest quality healthcare without having to leave their neighborhood.”

The project will now need approval from LA City Council as a whole.

