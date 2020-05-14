May 15, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Tallest Building West of 405 Under Construction

Renderings of a 34-story building planned for Wilshire Boulevard. Photos: Gensler.

11750 Wilshire Boulevard future site for 34-story project

By Toi Creel

Less than two years after breaking ground, the beginning inklings of construction are now visible for the landmark apartment tower.

Located at 11750 Wilshire Blvd, the project is being constructed by Douglas Emmett, Inc. and will replace a former Pavilions supermarket.

According to Urbanize LA, the development will be a total of 34 stories and feature 376 apartments including: studios, one and two bedrooms, and 19 spaces set for affordable housing.

It will also include a landscaped area, which will take up 40,000-square-feet just at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Stoner Avenue.

Renderings show a 349-foot-tall structure compromise of glass and steel, designed by Gensler.The tower won’t just make way for much-needed housing in an oversaturated California market, it will also be the tallest structure in Los Angeles west of the 405 freeway.

The front landscape space will be open to the public and designed like a park including: tables, chairs, benches, a stage and pathway, and a front lawn open to the public.

As far as garage space for the influx of visitors, there are plans for to expand an existing m space to fit more than 1000 parking spaces.

in Featured, News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Interview: Mike Bonin Talks Homelessness, COVID-19 and More

May 14, 2020

Read more
May 14, 2020

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin answers questions from the community covering Westside homeless encampments, affordable housing, COVID-19 and more.
News, video

Westfield Mall JCPenny Store Closing? Westside Beat – May, 14, 2020

May 14, 2020

Read more
May 14, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Westfield Mall JCPenny store closing? * Amber alert...

Left photo: Juan Barajas and his family (GoFunMe). Right photo: LAX Theme Building (Sam Catanzaro).
Featured, News

Father of Four Dies in LAX Construction Accident

May 11, 2020

Read more
May 11, 2020

Father of four passes away Saturday morning By Sam Catanzaro Work has begun again at Los Angeles World Airports (LAX)...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Phased Reopening of LA County Beaches

May 11, 2020

Read more
May 11, 2020

Los Angeles County’s four-phase reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County has reopened beaches, but slowly with restrictions in place...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

I Work in Assisted Living. Not Every Place is Doing it Wrong

May 10, 2020

Read more
May 10, 2020

By Sarah Ordover The continuous frightening reports on long term care facilities leads you to believe that every nursing facility...

Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Dog Park Opens

May 8, 2020

Read more
May 8, 2020

City of Culver City reopens Boneyard Dog Park By Chad Winthrop The City of Culver City has reopened their dog...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Extends Residential and Commercial Eviction Period

May 7, 2020

Read more
May 7, 2020

90 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro The City of Culver City has extended its moratorium on...
Featured, News, Politics

Ask Councilmember Mike Bonin a Question

May 7, 2020

Read more
May 7, 2020

Westside Today to sit down for interview with Councilmember Mike Bonin Next week Westside Today will sit down for a...
Featured, News

Some LA County Businesses Could Open Today

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County’s roadmap to reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angels County has outlined a roadmap to opening up businesses...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: Los Angeles Beaches Reopening?

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County is expected to open beaches later this month, but with some restrictions. Learn more in this video...

"So any future moves by Wiener or other lawmakers to mandate making California denser than it already is must be evaluated in the light of the series of frequent viral epidemics the world has seen over the last two decades," writes Tom Elias.
Featured, News, Oped

Virus Proving How Disastrous SB 50 Could Have Been

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist As Californians shelter at home, eagerly awaiting the eventual reopening of myriad businesses and...

Art for donation bags made safe-at-home by Emmanuel from local Cub Scout Pack 79. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Emergency Food Drive

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

Culver City has launched an emergency relief food drive and is asking the public for help, citing seniors and people...

Palms Middle School. Photo: Google.
Education, Featured, News

LAUSD Announces Start Date for 2021 Year

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update By Sam Catanzaro The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has...
Featured, News

COVID-19 Testing for all Los Angeles Residents

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announced that L.A. will be the first big city in America to offer wide-scale, free COVID-19...

A man is seen shooting at a Westside apartment building on April 18. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Man Fires Shot Into Westside Apartment Building

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Police looking for man invovled in April 18 incident near Culver City By Sam Catanzaro Police are looking for a...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR