Tallest Building West of 405 Under Construction

11750 Wilshire Boulevard future site for 34-story project

By Toi Creel

Less than two years after breaking ground, the beginning inklings of construction are now visible for the landmark apartment tower.

Located at 11750 Wilshire Blvd, the project is being constructed by Douglas Emmett, Inc. and will replace a former Pavilions supermarket.

According to Urbanize LA, the development will be a total of 34 stories and feature 376 apartments including: studios, one and two bedrooms, and 19 spaces set for affordable housing.

It will also include a landscaped area, which will take up 40,000-square-feet just at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Stoner Avenue.

Renderings show a 349-foot-tall structure compromise of glass and steel, designed by Gensler.The tower won’t just make way for much-needed housing in an oversaturated California market, it will also be the tallest structure in Los Angeles west of the 405 freeway.

The front landscape space will be open to the public and designed like a park including: tables, chairs, benches, a stage and pathway, and a front lawn open to the public.

As far as garage space for the influx of visitors, there are plans for to expand an existing m space to fit more than 1000 parking spaces.