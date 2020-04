By Staff Writer

Culver City police over the weekend aided by a drone arrested a burglary suspect found inside a local business.

According to the Culver City Police Department, (CCPD) the incident was reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday at Washington Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

The suspect was reported inside the undisclosed business and the CCPD used a drone to assist them spot and arrest the suspect.

The suspect was in custody at 1:11 a.m, CCPD says.

No further details are currently available.