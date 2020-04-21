April 21, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Public Schools Providing Students Meals and Devices

Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District hands a student headphones at a Grab and Go center. Photo: LAUSD.

By Nick Melvoin, District 4 Representative for the Los Angeles Unified School District

At 8am on Monday, I was at Webster Middle School in West LA, but not, of course, to check-in on classes. Nearly six weeks since we closed schools, the world, and LAUSD, look a lot different. But our core mission of educating kids and supporting our community remains unchanged. And that’s why I was at Webster, visiting one of our Grab and Go food centers to help out our volunteers and families they’re serving.

Our first priority when schools closed was opening 63 Grab and Go centers, which have served over 10 million meals—the largest food bank in the country.

From there, we began transitioning the nation’s second largest school district to distance learning. In order to ensure every student had equitable access to continue learning, we invested $100 million for devices and mobile hotspots.

Luckily, some of our schools had devices ready because my office funded new instructional technology through our bond grant program, including Chromebook carts and new iPads.

And you don’t have to look further than your own neighborhoods to know it’s possible. I’ve joined parent meetings on Zoom. We’ve seen virtual music classes continue for kids. We have teachers and administrators going above and beyond to connect with every student. And we’ve helped facilitate local partnerships to provide meal deliveries and headphones to minimize learning distractions.

I’ve also been hosting regular virtual conversations with leaders, experts, and parents, one about fostering resilience, and one for supporting our earliest learners. Join us every Wednesday at 4:30pm live at facebook.com/nick.melvoin.

You can visit achieve.lausd.net/resources or call 213-443-1300 for all the resources and services available right now, including a Mental Health hotline and an Information Technology helpdesk.

We’re all doing our best to adapt to an ever-evolving situation. No amount of technology can match a “typical” day at school, but we will continue working tirelessly, thinking creatively, and providing support to get through this crisis together, even while apart.

in Education, Featured, News
Related Posts
Featured, News, Oped

Virus May Bring A Viable Housing Solution

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist “Before the pandemic, all my clients were asking for new leases for office space....

Photo: LA County.
Featured, News

LA County Coronavirus Count Could be Over 400,000

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases By Sam Catanzaro LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new...

The Shore Hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Santa Monica

Westside Hotel Group Supporting Healthcare Workers

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Shore Hotel, Ocean View Hotel and Santa Monica Motel offering Hero Rates for COVID-19 front line workers By Staff Writer...

Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks crews fill the Venice Beach Skate Park with sand Thursday morning. Photo: Shacked Magazine.
Featured, News

No More Venice Skating

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Parks and Rec. putting a halt to skating By Sam Catanzaro City officials are filling the Venice Beach Skate Park...

A jogger in the middle of 7th Street in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Opening Westside Streets for Bikers, Joggers, Pedestrians?

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Councilmember Mike Bonin proposes more space on streets for residents to “walk, bike, run and play” By Sam Catanzaro Los...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, police

Police Warning of Coronavirus-Related Crimes

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

Fake test kits, vaccines, stimulus check fraud and more By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is warning...

Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, News

Most Daily COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Countywide Third Straight Day

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

LA County Department of Public Health announces 55 additional COVID-19 deaths By Sam Catanzaro For the third day in a...
Featured, News, Oped

Say Goodbye to SB 50, Hello to Wiener’s New SB 902

April 14, 2020

Read more
April 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Six weeks after Californians saw the legislative failure of SB 50, an attempt to...

Photo: LA County.
Featured, health, News

COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 10,000

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Over 10,000 cases countywide By Sam Catanzaro Nearly 70 Palms residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as...

Stan Berman (left) of Stan's Donuts. Photos: Courtesy Stans' Donuts.
Dining, Featured, News, Westwood

Stan’s Serves Last Donut

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Westside favorite closes after 55 years By Kerry Slater Westwood Village landmark Stan’s Donuts has closed after 55 years of...

Security footage of an assault that occurred at a Westside MTA station. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Looking for Curb-Stomp Suspect

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Man punches, curb-stomps victim exiting bus By Staff Writer Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are asking for...

Westside COVID-19 rates as of April 8. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Uncategorized

LA Parks to Close Easter Sunday

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for...
Business, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Costco Offering Priority for First Responders

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Police, firefighters, EMTs given priority warehouse access By Sam Catanzaro Costco has announced that first responders will be given priority...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Santa Monica, Traffic + Transportation

Inside Bird’s Zoom Call to Fire Over 400 People

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

Scooter company lays off over 400 employees in a single video conference By Sam Catanzaro Recently Santa Monica-based Bird laid...

COVID-19 rates on the Westside as of April 6. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Skip Shopping This Week, Officials Say

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether” By Sam Catanzaro...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR