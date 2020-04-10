COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 8,000

Over 8,000 cases countywide

By Sam Catanzaro

Over 60 Palms residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as county health officials extend the stay-at-home order.

On Friday the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed an additional 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, Public Health has identified 8,430 cases across all areas of LA County, including 241 deaths. 31 of the confirmed cases are in Culver City, 62 in Palms, 10 in Playa Vista and 34 in West Los Angeles.

Palms’ 61 cases equate to a 141.3 rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, one of the higher rates on the Westside.

As of Friday, 2,043 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (24 percent of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Almost 40,700 individuals have been tested and 15 percent of people have tested positive, according to Public Health.

A new County Health Officer Order was issued Friday extending the stay-at-home through May 15, 2020.

The county order also requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all of their employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post their physical distancing plans. The public is also required to wear a face-covering to enter essential businesses.

In addition, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited. Beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed.

At a press conference Friday, county health officials emphasized that it is critical that everyone continue to comply with the order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Recent data modeling done in partnership with the Department of Health Services and UCLA suggests that our collective distancing efforts are working and that we must continue to stay home whenever possible,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health.

Businesses have until April 15 to comply with Friday’s order.