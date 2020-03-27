March 27, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Shots Fired in Del Rey, Suspect at Large

LAPD respond to a report of shots fire in Del Rey on Friday. Photo: Citizen App.

Police looking for suspect in Del Rey

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police are looking for a suspect following reports of shots fire in Del Rey.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), at 1:30 p.m. a report was received from a person who said they heard shots fire and a male yelling near Kensington Road and Courtleigh Drive.

Police arrived on the scene and found nobody down or anybody injuries.

The suspect was not on the scene and police are actively looking for them. According to the LAPD, the suspect may be inside a building but that it is not a “barricade” situation.

In addition, the LAPD says the shooter is not active.

“According to a witness on scene, three men were in a vehicle when one man left, armed with a gun. The man reportedly shot three-to-four shots into the air,” reads a post on Citizen.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

