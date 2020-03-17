Large Quantity of Marijuana Recovered in Culver City Traffic Stop

Culver City Crime Update – Submitted by the Culver City Police Department

Among recent Culver City crimes was a traffic stop that led to officers finding over 100 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle.

3/5/20 at 1200 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Slauson and Sepulveda Blvd. probable cause was developed to search the vehicle and 132 pounds of marijuana was recovered. Two suspects were placed under arrest for transportation of marijuana.

3/6/20 at 1420 hours, officers observed a subject smoking methamphetamine from a glass pipe in the 3800 block of Globe Avenue. The subject who was on Parole was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and a Parole violation.

3/6/20 at 1610 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Slauson and the SR-90. The car was reported stolen out of Glendale PD. The driver who was on Parole was placed under arrest for grand theft auto and a Parole violation.

3/7/20 at 0830 hours, officers observed a subject commit a vehicle code violation. The subject was wanted by the California Department of Corrections and was placed under arrest for a Parole violation.

3/7/20 at 1150 hours, officers located a stolen car in the 9800 block of Jefferson Blvd. The car was reported stolen out of Beverly Hills PD. The four occupants were placed under arrest for grand theft auto.

3/7/20 at 1540 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop ay Slauson and Buckingham Parkway. Probable cause was developed to search the vehicle and a loaded 9MM handgun was recovered. The driver was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm.

3/7/20 at 2130 hours, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a bicyclist for vehicle code violations. The bicyclist fled, however was later apprehended and arrested for a probation violation and obstructing a police officer.

3/7/20 at 2225 hours, officers received a radio call of a hit and run traffic collision at Culver and Sawtelle Blvd. Officers located the vehicle that was involved in the collision and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle did not yield and a pursuit was initiated. The driver who was on Parole was placed under arrest for hit and run, evading and a Parole violation.

3/8/20 at 0915 hours, officer contacted a subject for vehicle code violations. The subject was on Parole and in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and a Parole violation.

3/8/20 at 1641 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sepulveda and Green Valley Circle. The driver was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm concealed on their person. The driver was placed under arrest for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

3/9/20 at 1855 hours, officers attempted to contact a bicyclist for vehicle code violations at Sepulveda Blvd and Franklin Avenue. The subject fled on foot and a perimeter was established. The subject was found hiding in a backyard and found to be on active Parole. The subject was placed under arrest for a violation of Parole.

3/10/20 at 1535 hours, officers received a radio call of a theft that occurred in the 11000 block of Jefferson Blvd. Two suspects were located and detained. Both suspects were on active Parole and were wanted by the California Department of Corrections for violating the terms of their Parole. One of the suspects was in possession of a dagger and metal knuckled and placed under arrest for weapons possession and theft.

3/11/20 at 2255 hours, officers observed a suspect in the 8700 block of Washington Blvd that they recognized from a crime bulletin who was wanted for breaking into a local commercial business a week prior. The suspect was placed under arrest for burglary and was also found to be in possession of several checks and credit cards in other people’s names.