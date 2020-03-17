March 18, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Large Quantity of Marijuana Recovered in Culver City Traffic Stop

Photo: Getty Images.

Culver City Crime Update – Submitted by the Culver City Police Department

Among recent Culver City crimes was a traffic stop that led to officers finding over 100 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle.

3/5/20 at 1200 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Slauson and Sepulveda Blvd. probable cause was developed to search the vehicle and 132 pounds of marijuana was recovered. Two suspects were placed under arrest for transportation of marijuana.

3/6/20 at 1420 hours, officers observed a subject smoking methamphetamine from a glass pipe in the 3800 block of Globe Avenue. The subject who was on Parole was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and a Parole violation.

3/6/20 at 1610 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Slauson and the SR-90. The car was reported stolen out of Glendale PD. The driver who was on Parole was placed under arrest for grand theft auto and a Parole violation.
3/7/20 at 0830 hours, officers observed a subject commit a vehicle code violation. The subject was wanted by the California Department of Corrections and was placed under arrest for a Parole violation.

3/7/20 at 1150 hours, officers located a stolen car in the 9800 block of Jefferson Blvd. The car was reported stolen out of Beverly Hills PD. The four occupants were placed under arrest for grand theft auto.

3/7/20 at 1540 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop ay Slauson and Buckingham Parkway. Probable cause was developed to search the vehicle and a loaded 9MM handgun was recovered. The driver was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm.

3/7/20 at 2130 hours, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a bicyclist for vehicle code violations. The bicyclist fled, however was later apprehended and arrested for a probation violation and obstructing a police officer.

3/7/20 at 2225 hours, officers received a radio call of a hit and run traffic collision at Culver and Sawtelle Blvd. Officers located the vehicle that was involved in the collision and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle did not yield and a pursuit was initiated. The driver who was on Parole was placed under arrest for hit and run, evading and a Parole violation.

3/8/20 at 0915 hours, officer contacted a subject for vehicle code violations. The subject was on Parole and in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and a Parole violation.

3/8/20 at 1641 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sepulveda and Green Valley Circle. The driver was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm concealed on their person. The driver was placed under arrest for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

3/9/20 at 1855 hours, officers attempted to contact a bicyclist for vehicle code violations at Sepulveda Blvd and Franklin Avenue. The subject fled on foot and a perimeter was established. The subject was found hiding in a backyard and found to be on active Parole. The subject was placed under arrest for a violation of Parole.

3/10/20 at 1535 hours, officers received a radio call of a theft that occurred in the 11000 block of Jefferson Blvd. Two suspects were located and detained. Both suspects were on active Parole and were wanted by the California Department of Corrections for violating the terms of their Parole. One of the suspects was in possession of a dagger and metal knuckled and placed under arrest for weapons possession and theft.

3/11/20 at 2255 hours, officers observed a suspect in the 8700 block of Washington Blvd that they recognized from a crime bulletin who was wanted for breaking into a local commercial business a week prior. The suspect was placed under arrest for burglary and was also found to be in possession of several checks and credit cards in other people’s names.

in Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Culver City, Featured, health, News

Culver City Closes Bars, Restaurants, Other Businesses

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

Wide range of businesses impacted By Sam Catanzaro The City of Culver City has joined other Westside cities and ordered...
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate, Senior

Edify TV: Culver City Senior Development

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

Plans going through Culver City’s Planning Commission call for a mix-use assisted senior living facility. Learn more in this video...

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Unified Cancels Schools

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

One confirmed case of COVIC-19 in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro After a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

First Case of Coronavirus in Culver City

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

32 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus...
News, video

First look at the future new multipurpose building near metro’s Palm station: Westside Beat – March, 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * First look at the new multipurpose building near...

Photo: Culver City Farmers Market (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Culver City Farmers Markets Canceled

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

Culver City schools remain in operation By Sam Catanzaro In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Culver City has...

The Culver City Senior Center. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Culver City Senior Center to Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

March 11, 2020

Read more
March 11, 2020

27 cases of COIV-19 in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Senior Center will soon close amid...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...

A booking photo of Leslie Lee. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Breakfast Food to Remove Curses?

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Culver City business owner arrested in curse removal scam By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City business owner has been arrested...
News, video

Coronavirus safety precautions: Westside Beat – March, 9, 2020

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Coronavirus safety precautions. * Pasta making workshop at...

Westfield Century City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Pepper Spray Robbery, Heroin Arrest: Culver City Crime Update

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

Among recent Culver City crimes include a woman who was pepper-sprayed in an attempted robbery near a popular Culver City...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Park to Playa Trail

March 6, 2020

Read more
March 6, 2020

The journey from Baldwin Hills to the Pacific Ocean will soon be easier and a whole lot more scenic. Learn...
News, video

Measure CC passes vote?Westside Beat – March, 5, 2020

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Measure CC passes vote? * Etsy SoCal festival...

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook).
Featured, News

County Confirms Additional Cases of Coronavirus, Marathon Looms

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Total number of cases in Los Angeles County now 11 By Sam Catanzaro As the LA Marathon approaches and a...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Sex Offender Arrested in Traffic Stop

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

A routine traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of an unregistered sex offender is among recent crimes committed in...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR