Culver City Farmers Markets Canceled

Photo: Culver City Farmers Market (Facebook).

Culver City schools remain in operation

By Sam Catanzaro

In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Culver City has temporarily canceled its farmers markets.

According to a notice sent out by the City, the Culver City Farmers Market will be temporarily closed until April 14, 2020, due to public safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County health officials announced the first death from the virus. The individual (a non-resident visiting friends) was an older adult who traveled extensively over the past month, including a long layover in South Korea.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health), the total number of cases in Los Angeles County is 27 as of Wednesday.

While Culver City schools are continuing under normal operations as of Thursday afternoon, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, Santa Monica College and Crossroads school have all canceled classes until further notice.

