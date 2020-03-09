Peppery Spray Robbery, Heroin Arrest: Culver City Crime Update

Among recent Culver City crimes include a woman who was pepper-sprayed in an attempted robbery near a popular Culver City shopping destination.

The following is a list of noteworthy arrests made by patrol officers between the dates of February 28th to March 4th submitted by the CCPD.

2/28/20 at 1430 hours, a subject was stopped for vehicle code violations in the area of Jefferson and Sepulveda Blvd. During the stop the individual provided a false name to the officers. After verifying his true identity, it was discovered he was on active Parole and wanted by the California Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his Parole. The subject was arrested for a Parole violation.

2/28/20 at 2300 hours, a subject was stopped for vehicle code violations in the 6000 block of Sepulveda Blvd. During the traffic stop, the subject was found to be in possession of heroin. The subject was placed under arrest for possessing a controlled substance.

2/29/20 at 1515 hours, officers received a radio call of a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the 6000 block of Sepulveda Blvd. Officers located the suspect who was positively identified by the victim. The subject who was on active Parole was placed under arrest for robbery and a Parole violation.

2/29/20 at 2325 hours, officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Jefferson Blvd and Slauson Avenue. A traffic stop was attempted however, the driver did not yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The driver was ultimately apprehended and arrested for grand theft auto and felony evading.

3/1/20 at 1200 hours, officers received a radio call of a suspicious subject in the 3900 block of Sawtelle Blvd. Officers located the subject who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

3/1/20 at 2040 hours, officers received a radio call of a robbery that just occurred in the area of Venice and Sepulveda Blvd. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was determined a carjacking had occurred. While conducting an area check, a suspect was located and detained. The suspect was positively identified by the victim and arrested for carjacking.

3/2/20 at 0211 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop of a bicyclist for vehicle code violations. The subject who was on probation was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

3/2/20 at 1635 hours, officers received a radio call of a robbery that just occurred in the 6000 block of Sepulveda Blvd. Officers met with the victim and determined 4 suspects pepper-sprayed and attacked her, attempting to steal her phone. Officers detained four suspects who were positively identified by the victim and witnesses. The four suspects were placed under arrest for attempted robbery.

3/3/20 at 1400 hours, officers received a radio call of a battery that occurred in the 11400 Washington Blvd. Officers located and detained the suspect who was positively identified by the victim. The suspect who was on Parole was arrested for battery and a violation of Parole.

3/4/20 at 1230 hours, officers received a radio call of a theft that just occurred in the 3800 block of Culver Center Drive. Officers observed the suspect who fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, the suspect was captured and arrested for theft. It was determined that the suspect also had a felony warrant for burglary out of San Bernardino County.

3/4/20 at 1345 hours, officers received a radio call of a vandalism in progress in La Ballona Creek. Officers observed two suspects spray painting who fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, both suspects were caught and placed under arrest for felony vandalism.