March 9, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Peppery Spray Robbery, Heroin Arrest: Culver City Crime Update

Westfield Century City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Among recent Culver City crimes include a woman who was pepper-sprayed in an attempted robbery near a popular Culver City shopping destination.

The following is a list of noteworthy arrests made by patrol officers between the dates of February 28th to March 4th submitted by the CCPD.

2/28/20 at 1430 hours, a subject was stopped for vehicle code violations in the area of Jefferson and Sepulveda Blvd. During the stop the individual provided a false name to the officers. After verifying his true identity, it was discovered he was on active Parole and wanted by the California Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his Parole. The subject was arrested for a Parole violation.

2/28/20 at 2300 hours, a subject was stopped for vehicle code violations in the 6000 block of Sepulveda Blvd. During the traffic stop, the subject was found to be in possession of heroin. The subject was placed under arrest for possessing a controlled substance.

2/29/20 at 1515 hours, officers received a radio call of a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the 6000 block of Sepulveda Blvd. Officers located the suspect who was positively identified by the victim. The subject who was on active Parole was placed under arrest for robbery and a Parole violation.

2/29/20 at 2325 hours, officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Jefferson Blvd and Slauson Avenue. A traffic stop was attempted however, the driver did not yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The driver was ultimately apprehended and arrested for grand theft auto and felony evading.

3/1/20 at 1200 hours, officers received a radio call of a suspicious subject in the 3900 block of Sawtelle Blvd. Officers located the subject who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

3/1/20 at 2040 hours, officers received a radio call of a robbery that just occurred in the area of Venice and Sepulveda Blvd. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was determined a carjacking had occurred. While conducting an area check, a suspect was located and detained. The suspect was positively identified by the victim and arrested for carjacking.

3/2/20 at 0211 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop of a bicyclist for vehicle code violations. The subject who was on probation was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

3/2/20 at 1635 hours, officers received a radio call of a robbery that just occurred in the 6000 block of Sepulveda Blvd. Officers met with the victim and determined 4 suspects pepper-sprayed and attacked her, attempting to steal her phone. Officers detained four suspects who were positively identified by the victim and witnesses. The four suspects were placed under arrest for attempted robbery.

3/3/20 at 1400 hours, officers received a radio call of a battery that occurred in the 11400 Washington Blvd. Officers located and detained the suspect who was positively identified by the victim. The suspect who was on Parole was arrested for battery and a violation of Parole.

3/4/20 at 1230 hours, officers received a radio call of a theft that just occurred in the 3800 block of Culver Center Drive. Officers observed the suspect who fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, the suspect was captured and arrested for theft. It was determined that the suspect also had a felony warrant for burglary out of San Bernardino County.

3/4/20 at 1345 hours, officers received a radio call of a vandalism in progress in La Ballona Creek. Officers observed two suspects spray painting who fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, both suspects were caught and placed under arrest for felony vandalism.

in Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Park to Playa Trail

March 6, 2020

Read more
March 6, 2020

The journey from Baldwin Hills to the Pacific Ocean will soon be easier and a whole lot more scenic. Learn...
News, video

Measure CC passes vote?Westside Beat – March, 5, 2020

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Measure CC passes vote? * Etsy SoCal festival...

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook).
Featured, News

County Confirms Additional Cases of Coronavirus, Marathon Looms

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

Total number of cases in Los Angeles County now 11 By Sam Catanzaro As the LA Marathon approaches and a...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Sex Offender Arrested in Traffic Stop

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

A routine traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of an unregistered sex offender is among recent crimes committed in...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Coronavirus Under Care by Medical Professionals on Westside

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

County declares state of local emergency as six new cases of coronavirus confirmed By Sam Catanzaro Local officials have declared...

State Senate
Featured, News

Parking Restrictions Lifted for Super Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

Due to today being the final day to vote in the primary, the following parking restrictions will NOT be enforced...
News, video

The American Veterans building becoming a community center? Westside Beat – March, 2, 2020

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * The American Veterans building becoming a community center?...

Photo: Culver City Unified School District (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Jason Williams Wins Culver City Unified Spelling Bee

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

Jason Williams wins 15th annual CCUSD Spelling Bee, advances to county competition By Toi Creel With the triumphant spelling of...

The interior of Hurry Curry on March 1, 2020. Photos: Toi Creel.
Dining, Featured, Mar Vista, News

Longtime Mar Vista Indian Restaurant Shuts Doors

March 1, 2020

Read more
March 1, 2020

By Toi Creel A popular Indian restaurant in Mar Vista has closed its doors for good after 35 years. Hurry...
News, video

Fathers Office now offers delivery for its 20th birthday: Westside Beat – February, 27, 2020

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Fathers Office now offers delivery for its 20th...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Handgun and Meth Found in Traffic Stop: Culver City Crime Update

February 26, 2020

Read more
February 26, 2020

A routine traffic stop that yielded a loaded handgun and methamphetamine is among recent crimes committed in Culver City according...

An LAFD paramedic at the scene of a traffic incident involving a bicyclist Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Teenage Hit by Vehicle in Mar Vista

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Victim survives, says LAFD By Sam Catanzaro A teenager cyclist survived a collision with a vehicle Tuesday in Mar Vista...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Venice

Edify TV: Westside Homeless Shelter

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Take a tour of a 154-bed homeless shelter that is now open serving Council District 11 which includes Venice, Mar...
News, video

Culver City pool closed for maintenance: Westside Beat – February, 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Culver City pool closed for maintenance. * Vegan...
Art, Culver City, Edify Tv, Education, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Culver City Mural

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

#KobeBryant and #NipseyHussle are among those shown in a new mural at Culver City High School. Learn more about this civic action project...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR