March 6, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

County Confirms Additional Cases of Coronavirus, Marathon Looms

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook).

Total number of cases in Los Angeles County now 11

By Sam Catanzaro

As the LA Marathon approaches and day after declaring a state of local emergency, Los Angeles County officials have confirmed four additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 11.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health), these four additional positive cases announced Thursday are part of a group of travelers who were in Northern Italy, the same group of travelers announced yesterday.

“Public Health has identified persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. There are no known significant exposures to the general public,” Public Health said in a statement.

On Wednesday, March 4 both the County of Los Angeles and the City of Los Angeles declared states of local emergencies in response to six confirmed cases of coronavirus.

There have now been 11 confirmed cases in the county this year. The very first case — a person who had traveled from Wuhan, China was reported on Jan. 26. That patient recovered and is no longer infectious, according to public health officials.

On Tuesday Kaiser Permanente in West Los Angeles confirmed it was overseeing the care of an infected patient at home in self-isolation being treated on an outpatient basis.

Amidst this news, organizers for the Los Angeles Marathon, which ends in Santa Monica, say the race on course to proceed.

“All Los Angeles Marathon weekend activities are scheduled to take place as planned. Safety is always our first priority and our operations team has been in consistent dialogue with local authorities and monitoring developments related to all safety aspects of the Marathon including coronavirus,” race officials said in a statement. “If circumstances change, we will work closely with local, state and federal authorities to implement any necessary plans and protocols for the marathon.”

Race officials say that they have taken measures to increase hand sanitizer stations at the race expo, start line, along the route and finish festival. In addition, officials have deferred entries for any runner traveling from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea and Iran.

“The number of participants with mailing addresses from Level 4 countries is .06% of our total participants,” officials said.

The City of Santa Monica says there are no known cases in Santa Monica and that they are working closely with the L.A. County Department of Public Health to monitor coronavirus.

“We are aligned closely with local hospitals, schools, businesses, and community organizations to ensure that our community members know where to access the latest official coronavirus information, how to be prepared, and any impacts on our city,” said Santa Monica City Manager Rick Cole. “We have contingency plans in place and our team is trained in multi-hazard emergency coordination, including working with our partners at LA County Department of Public Health for this type of public health crisis.”

in Featured, News
Related Posts
News, video

Measure CC passes vote?Westside Beat – March, 5, 2020

March 5, 2020

Read more
March 5, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Measure CC passes vote? * Etsy SoCal festival...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Sex Offender Arrested in Traffic Stop

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

A routine traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of an unregistered sex offender is among recent crimes committed in...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Coronavirus Under Care by Medical Professionals on Westside

March 4, 2020

Read more
March 4, 2020

County declares state of local emergency as six new cases of coronavirus confirmed By Sam Catanzaro Local officials have declared...

State Senate
Featured, News

Parking Restrictions Lifted for Super Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Read more
March 3, 2020

Due to today being the final day to vote in the primary, the following parking restrictions will NOT be enforced...
News, video

The American Veterans building becoming a community center? Westside Beat – March, 2, 2020

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * The American Veterans building becoming a community center?...

Photo: Culver City Unified School District (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Jason Williams Wins Culver City Unified Spelling Bee

March 2, 2020

Read more
March 2, 2020

Jason Williams wins 15th annual CCUSD Spelling Bee, advances to county competition By Toi Creel With the triumphant spelling of...

The interior of Hurry Curry on March 1, 2020. Photos: Toi Creel.
Dining, Featured, Mar Vista, News

Longtime Mar Vista Indian Restaurant Shuts Doors

March 1, 2020

Read more
March 1, 2020

By Toi Creel A popular Indian restaurant in Mar Vista has closed its doors for good after 35 years. Hurry...
News, video

Fathers Office now offers delivery for its 20th birthday: Westside Beat – February, 27, 2020

February 27, 2020

Read more
February 27, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Fathers Office now offers delivery for its 20th...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Handgun and Meth Found in Traffic Stop: Culver City Crime Update

February 26, 2020

Read more
February 26, 2020

A routine traffic stop that yielded a loaded handgun and methamphetamine is among recent crimes committed in Culver City according...

An LAFD paramedic at the scene of a traffic incident involving a bicyclist Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Teenage Hit by Vehicle in Mar Vista

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Victim survives, says LAFD By Sam Catanzaro A teenager cyclist survived a collision with a vehicle Tuesday in Mar Vista...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Venice

Edify TV: Westside Homeless Shelter

February 25, 2020

Read more
February 25, 2020

Take a tour of a 154-bed homeless shelter that is now open serving Council District 11 which includes Venice, Mar...
News, video

Culver City pool closed for maintenance: Westside Beat – February, 24, 2020

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Culver City pool closed for maintenance. * Vegan...
Art, Culver City, Edify Tv, Education, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Culver City Mural

February 24, 2020

Read more
February 24, 2020

#KobeBryant and #NipseyHussle are among those shown in a new mural at Culver City High School. Learn more about this civic action project...

Footage of a man right before robbing a Westside connivence store. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Two Venice Boulevard Convenience Stores Robbed at Gunpoint

February 21, 2020

Read more
February 21, 2020

Semi-automatic handgun used to demand cash By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred...
Culver City, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Culver City Vape Ban

February 21, 2020

Read more
February 21, 2020

Culver City lawmakers may soon ban e-cigarettes in many public places, including parks. Learn more in this video made possible...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR