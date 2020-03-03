Parking Restrictions Lifted for Super Tuesday

Due to today being the final day to vote in the primary, the following parking restrictions will NOT be enforced within one block of voting centers in the City of Los Angeles.

– Time Limit

– Parking Meters

– No Parking with specified days and times only

– No stopping with specified days and times only

– Preferential parking districts

– Street sweeping

In addition, Metro Los Angeles and LADOT Transit – including LAnow will be offering FREE rides for on March 3 to help people reach the polls on Election Day.

No need to pull out cash, your tap card or reserve a ride, simply get on the bus or train and go.

To find a polling place near you. https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc