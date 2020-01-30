100+ Unit Development May Replace Auto Body Repair Shop

100+ units coming to Washington Boulevard?

By Sam Catanzaro

A developer has re-filed plans with the City of Los Angeles to increase the size of a 100-plus unit development in a Palms area that is seeing an increase in development.

According to plans filed this week with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning, a now-closed auto-body repair shop called Auto Body Masters at 10375 Washington Boulevard in Palms may be demolished and replaced by a 139-unit apartment complex.

Earlier plans called for a smaller 108-unit mix-use project with 3,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The project’s larger size in the current plans is a result of Transit Oriented Communities’ (TOC) affordable housing program incentives. The developer has agreed to set aside 14 (10 percent) of units for households with extremely low incomes. The TOC program, meant to incentivize the creation of subsidized affordable housing, was created due to the 2016 approval of Build Better L.A. also known as Measure JJJ.

Othe projects in the Sony Pictures-adjacent area include a nearly complete 135-unit apartment complex near Overland Avenue and multiple projects underway near the Kirk Douglas theatre just a few blocks east.