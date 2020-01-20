January 21, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City 2020 Homeless Count This Week

The Culver City 2020 Homelessness Count is coming up this week, with nearly 100 volunteers signed up for this annual event.

While the Culver City website is at capacity for online volunteer registration, it’s not too late to volunteer. Members of the public may also visit the Culver City Senior Center (4095 Overland Avenue) to sign up for other volunteer opportunities. Culver City’s Homeless Count is coordinated with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), which conducts the count annually. 

“Homelessness is a humanitarian crisis that we’ve seen grow exponentially in Culver City and our entire region,” said Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells. “Counting the individuals experiencing homelessness in our community is the first step in getting much-needed resources to address the crisis. I deeply appreciate the efforts of our Committee, the numerous volunteers who are part of the annual homeless count, City staff, and LAHSA for facilitating this program. By working together, we will improve the lives of those most in need.”

Committee Chair Karlo Silbiger added, “Once a year, it is important for us to take stock of the housing issues in our community and the people affected by it. With your help, we can ensure an accurate count so that we target services exactly where they are most needed.”

Drop-in Volunteer Information

Volunteers over the age of 18 can help count while minors can help set up and assist at the Senior Citizen Center. On the night of the Count, Committee Members will also collect donations, such as diapers, toiletries, blankets and socks. Donations will be given to Upward Bound House and other local organizations that have direct contact with individuals and families who are homeless in our community. Drop-in volunteers are also needed to help set up, serve food and drinks and clean up. Volunteers can also help with assembling hygiene packs for Upward Bound House. Please note: If Culver City reaches volunteer capacity, volunteers may be asked to assist nearby sites, such as Palms or Mar Vista.

If you have questions about the Count or Culver City’s homeless services, please contact Tevis Barnes, Culver City’s Housing Administrator, at (310) 253-5782 or [email protected].

in Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Edify Tv, News

Missing middle school teacher in Culver City: Westside Local Show – January, 20, 2020

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Missing middle school teacher in Culver City.* Free museum...
events, Featured, News

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the Westside

January 19, 2020

Read more
January 19, 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday with numerous events planned throughout Los Angeles honoring Martin Luther King...

A bicycle part the LAPD says an officer mistook for a gun before fatally shooting a man last weekend. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Man Fatally Shot by Police in Culver City Wieleded ‘Bicycle Part’, Not Gun LAPD Says

January 19, 2020

Read more
January 19, 2020

Police release more information on fatal shooting following calls for more transparency By Sam Catanzaro Law enforcement officials have announced...
Featured, News, Oped

SB 50 Revival Sought, With Big Changes

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Every time Scott Wiener amends his SB 50 plan to force much higher housing...
Edify Tv, News

Culver City developments with no parking? Westside Local Show – January, 17, 2020

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Culver City developments with no parking?* Blind Barber disco...

Micro-unit apartments may soon be coming to Culver City. Photo: Facebook.
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate

Micro-Apartments for Culver City?

January 16, 2020

Read more
January 16, 2020

Culver City City Council takes steps to allow micro-units to fulfill housing needs By Sam Catanzaro High demand for housing...

Local lawmakers and community leaders at the groundbreaking. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Featured, News, Real Estate

100% Affordable Housing Breaks Ground in Mar Vista

January 14, 2020

Read more
January 14, 2020

Groundbreaking for Vista Ballona By Sam Catanzaro A vacant lot in Mar Vista will soon contain 50 units of affordable...
Edify Tv, News

Who is your highest paid public official? Westside Local Show – January, 13, 2020

January 13, 2020

Read more
January 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Who is your highest paid public official?* Hike Baldwin...

Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Culver City. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Police Confirm Death in Officer-Involved Shooting

January 13, 2020

Read more
January 13, 2020

LAPD officer shoots man at a Culver City gas station By Sam Catanzaro The LAPD has confirmed that a man...

Police and paramedics at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Palms Saturday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Shoot Man at Palms Gas Station

January 11, 2020

Read more
January 11, 2020

Man with a gun struct at least once by police gunfire By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police officers opened fire...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police: Mall Stabbings Were Random

January 10, 2020

Read more
January 10, 2020

Police provide more details about random stabbings at Westfield Culver City By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have confirmed that...
Edify Tv, News

Stolen Range Rover recovered! Westside Local Show – January, 10, 2020

January 10, 2020

Read more
January 10, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Stolen Range Rover recovered! Motorcyclist meet up. All this...

Construction near the Culver City Expo Line station. Photo: KFA Architecture (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Mayor Among Supporter of Controversial SB 50 Housing Bill

January 9, 2020

Read more
January 9, 2020

Sen. Scott Wiener offers amended version of bill that would override local control for housing developments near transit and job...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Suspect Arrested in Two Seemingly Random Culver City Stabbings

January 8, 2020

Read more
January 8, 2020

Culver City police arrest Joshua Ebow in El Segundo By Sam Catanzaro A man has been arrested after confessing to...
Edify Tv, News

Police continue search for missing senior in Culver City: Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

Read more
January 6, 2020

Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Lost...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Westside and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR