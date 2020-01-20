Culver City 2020 Homeless Count This Week

The Culver City 2020 Homelessness Count is coming up this week, with nearly 100 volunteers signed up for this annual event.

While the Culver City website is at capacity for online volunteer registration, it’s not too late to volunteer. Members of the public may also visit the Culver City Senior Center (4095 Overland Avenue) to sign up for other volunteer opportunities. Culver City’s Homeless Count is coordinated with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), which conducts the count annually.

“Homelessness is a humanitarian crisis that we’ve seen grow exponentially in Culver City and our entire region,” said Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells. “Counting the individuals experiencing homelessness in our community is the first step in getting much-needed resources to address the crisis. I deeply appreciate the efforts of our Committee, the numerous volunteers who are part of the annual homeless count, City staff, and LAHSA for facilitating this program. By working together, we will improve the lives of those most in need.”

Committee Chair Karlo Silbiger added, “Once a year, it is important for us to take stock of the housing issues in our community and the people affected by it. With your help, we can ensure an accurate count so that we target services exactly where they are most needed.”

Drop-in Volunteer Information

Volunteers over the age of 18 can help count while minors can help set up and assist at the Senior Citizen Center. On the night of the Count, Committee Members will also collect donations, such as diapers, toiletries, blankets and socks. Donations will be given to Upward Bound House and other local organizations that have direct contact with individuals and families who are homeless in our community. Drop-in volunteers are also needed to help set up, serve food and drinks and clean up. Volunteers can also help with assembling hygiene packs for Upward Bound House. Please note: If Culver City reaches volunteer capacity, volunteers may be asked to assist nearby sites, such as Palms or Mar Vista.

If you have questions about the Count or Culver City’s homeless services, please contact Tevis Barnes, Culver City’s Housing Administrator, at (310) 253-5782 or [email protected].