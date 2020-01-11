Police Shoot Man at Palms Gas Station

Man with a gun struct at least once by police gunfire

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police officers opened fire at a man with a gun at a gas station in Palms Saturday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the shooting took place at 12:54 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at a Shell gas station at Sepulveda Boulevard and Venice Boulevard. Police had responded to a report of a man with a gun at 12:40 p.m. near Sepulveda Blvd and Tuller Avenue and pursued the suspect to the gas station.

According to the LAPD, the man was struck at least once by a bullet and was transported to a local medical facility. While officials say at this time his condition is unknown, according to the Citizen App the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital, but this claim has not been verified.

Expect heavy delays in the area for approximately the next 8-14 hours as our Force Investigation Division conducts an at-scene investigation. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 11, 2020

The incident prompted a large police presence and the LAPD says to expect heavy delays in the area until Sunday morning as the Force Investigation Division conducts an at-scene investigation.

No police were injured in the incident.