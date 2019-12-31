Rapid Development, Coyotes, Michelin Stars: Culver City’s 2019 Top Stories

From the continued rapid pace of development to lawmakers declaring a state of fiscal emergency, 2019 was a busy year in the Culver City news cycle. As the year comes to a close, here are some of the top stories from Culver City in 2019.

Entering the Westside? That Will Be $4

By Cailley Chella

April 8, 2019

It may soon cost you an extra $4 a day to travel through parts of LA.

“I think it’s really strange,” said Steven Mueller, a four year Santa Monica resident.

A new study, released last week by the Southern California Association of Governments, reports positive effects of implementing a $4 congestion fee to enter or travel through a specified area on the Westside of Los angeles. The report, the first of its kind for the area, says LA commuters lose over 100 hours a year while sitting in traffic and that this fee can help reduce that time by up to 24 percent. Full article here

Culver City Restaurants Earn Michelin Stars

By Keldine Hull

June 25, 2019

The inaugural Michelin Guide California is officially out, blessing California residents with the first ever statewide ranking from the prestigious guide. 657 restaurants received recommendations, 90 of which were ranked with Michelin stars. Since the early 20th century, the Michelin guide has evolved into one of the most trusted sources for travelers and foodies both near and afar. Over time, the revered guide has grown to reflect different trends in dining but continued to rely on the five criteria used by inspectors for its consistent rankings. Full article here

Large Fire Burns Down Culver City 99 Cents Only Store

By Sam Catanzaro

July 22, 2019

Early Monday morning a persistent fire burned down the 99 Cents Only store in Culver City.

According to the Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) the fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. in the 99 Cents Only Store at 41 Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Full article here.

Teens Attacked, Robbed by Another Group of Teens at Culver Expo Station

By Sam Catanzaro

August 7, 2019

A group of teenagers was attacked and robbed by another group of teenagers after getting off a Metro Expo Line train in Culver City that they boarded in Santa Monica Friday night.

According to Susan Hannemann, the mother of two of the victims, on Friday, August 1 five Culver City High School students between the ages of 14 and 17 boarded an eastbound Expo Line train at the Downtown Santa Monica station. Full article here

Recent Culver City High Graduate Fatally Shot Outside Rose Bowl

By Sam Catanzaro

A recent graduate of Culver City High School and student of West LA College was fatally shot outside the Rose Bowl Saturday night following a UCLA game.

According to Fox 11, 18-year-old Kamryn Stone was working for a cleaning company helping clean the Rose Bowl after the game when he was shot. Full article here

Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline to be Replaced by Mixed-Used Development?

By Sam Catanzaro

October 4, 2019

A Post Office, Coco’s Restaurant and Valvoline in Culver City at the intersection of Sepulveda and Jefferson Boulevards may soon be replaced by a multi-story, mixed-use development with nearly 300 apartments and 100,000 square feet of office and commercial space.

Redondo Beach-based 3MR Capital and The John Buck Company are hoping to develop 279 apartments, 55,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and 51,000 square feet of offices on the 3.4 acre, triangle lot surrounded by Sepulveda Boulevard, Jefferson Boulevard and Machado Road in Culver City. Full article here

Cleaning up Ballona Creek

By Chad Winthrop

October 25, 2019

Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn and representatives from the Holland-based nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup will announce a pilot project designed to sharply reduce the amount of plastic, litter and other trash escaping from Ballona Creek. The new technology will be the first of its kind in North America, using solar-power engineering to harvest floating waste and debris from a waterway that empties into the Santa Monica Bay and some of LA County’s most popular beaches. Full article here.

Culver City Declares State of Fiscal Emergency

Culver City Sign Los Angeles

By Sam Catanzaro

November 13, 2019

Looking to extend a local sales tax that voters passed in 2012, Culver City lawmakers recently declared a state of fiscal emergency calling for a special election that could lead to Culver City reaching the maximum sales tax allowed under state law.

On October 28, 2019, Culver City City Council voted 5-0 to declare a state of fiscal emergency paving the way for a potential special election to extend a 1/2 percent sales tax approved by voters in 2012 known as Measure Y, set to expire in 2020. Funds from Measure Y stay in Culver City and cannot be used by Califonia. Full article here.

Culver City Installs Coyote Cameras

By Sam Catanzaro

November 15, 2019

The Culver City Police Department and researchers from Loyola Marymount University (LMU) recently installed “critter cams” to observe the behavior of coyotes and other animals within the city. Just this week a Culver City resident woke up to find their cat killed by a coyote, according to a post in a community Facebook group. Full article here.