Vegan Restaurant Doomie’s Closing Culver Location Citing City Hall Red Tape

Popular restaurant’s last day December 30

By Kerry Slater

Popular vegan restaurant Doomie’s has announced they are closing their Culver City location in part due to hurdles the restaurant, known for its dairy-free American-diner fare, faced with City Hall red tape and the permitting process.

In a letter posted on Facebook, the restaurant, located at 9900 Culver Boulevard, announced that their last day of service for their Culver City location will be December 30.

Doomie’s, which sits on a large Culver City corner plot, opened in April of 2019. For over a decade the Hollywood location has been a popular destination beloved for its dairy-free offerings of classic American comfort food. And while the Culver City location was a popular spot, ultimately the restaurant said the operation was costing too much money.

“We started 2 years ago with a heart full of hope and a pocket full of life savings. While hope springs eternal, sadly our pocket has run dry. It has certainly been a hard road to travel; from city hall red tape and permit hurdles to unforeseen renovations and miss opportunities,” reads a letter posted on Facebook.

The company said they will retain its Hollwyood and City Terrace restaurants.