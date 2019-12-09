December 10, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Toll Lane for the 405?

The 405 Freeway looking towards West Los Angeles. LA County officials are exploring the possibility of adding a toll lane to this segment of the freeway to reduce congestion. Photo: Getty Images.

LA Metro to conduct feasibility study into converting 405 carpool lane into toll lane

By Sam Catanzaro

LA County officials are considering converting the 405 freeway carpool lane into a toll road, allowing solo drivers to use the lane by paying a fee.

Last week, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) hired engineering firm WSP USA Inc. to conduct a study into the feasibility of converting the San Diego (405) Freeway carpool lanes into a tool lane accessible to solo drivers for a fee.

The $27.5 million studying, to be conducted over three years, will look at the segment of the freeway between the San Fernando Valley and the 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

Part of the study will be determining how much money drivers would be willing to pay to use the toll lanes.

The potential toll lanes would be modeled after the ExpressLanes on the 110 and 10 freeways. The maximum toll on the 110 is $23.10 while the maximum toll on the 10 is $29.4, with per-mile rates ranging between 25 cents ant $2.10 depending on congestion.

If Metro approves the creation of toll lanes, they would begin operation in the fall of 2027, in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

According to Metro, to receive federal funding for the toll lanes, traffic speeds in the lane would have to be at least 45 mph 90 percent of the time during peak periods.

in Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation
Related Posts
Edify Tv, News

Edify TV: A little “Beleaf” goes a long way!

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

Newly launched “Beleaflets” are creating a bridge out of homelessness for those in-need, reporter Juliet Lemar chats with director and creator of...
Edify Tv, News

Mutt Scouts is hosting a holiday fundraiser: Westside Local Show – December, 9, 2019

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  * New meeting regarding the development of the Jefferson...
Edify Tv, News

Whiskey and Chocolate pairing event: Westside Local Show – December, 6, 2019

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Whiskey and Chocolate pairing event* A new look for...

Rip City Skates on Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Santa Monica

Westside Favorite Rip City Skate Pegged For Demolishment

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

Santa Monica skate shop looking for new location By Sam Catanzaro Rip City Skates opened its doors in 1978 in...

Photo: courtesy City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Culver City’s New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

Stations come to Veterans Memorial Building and Senior Center By Chad Winthrop The City of Culver City has installed six...

Helmet footage shows a motorcyclist get struct bar a car on the 405 freeway. Photo: Panish Shea & Boyle LLP.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Culver City Motorcyclist Awarded Over $20M After 405 Freeway Crash

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

Jury orders Irvine mechanic and employee to pay Culver City resident Matthew Rada By Sam Catanzaro An auto dealer and...

“So as winter approaches, there is no significant relief in sight for the homeless, despite all the state tax dollars being spent and a new state law exempting proposed developments to house the homeless from environmental reviews until 2025,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Featured, News, Oped, Politics

Can Money, New Dwellings Stem Homelessness?

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

By Tom Elias Californians are about to find out whether money and new apartment-style dwellings can do much about the...
Featured, News, Theater + Film, Things To Do

Dance Studio No. 1’s Winter Ballet Performance

December 4, 2019

Read more
December 4, 2019

This weekend at Santa Monica High School’s Barnum Hall  By Staff Writer Join Santa Monica’s Studio No. 1 for a...

Police presence at the Walgreens on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice Sunday morning following an armed robbery. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Searching For Suspects Who Armed Walgreens With Handguns

December 3, 2019

Read more
December 3, 2019

LAPD looking for two unidentified suspects who carried out an armed robbery of Venice Walgreens over weekend By Sam Catanzaro...

Westside Softball champions (pictured left to right, bottom row first): Abby Perez, Maria Salvador, Elena Martinez, Gaby Andrade, Clarissa Salvador, Maya Knauf, Melea Comay, Ella Edwards, Hailey Heirigs, Erin Boutwell. Not Pictured: Abby Agagnos, Michelle Costillo, Rachel Kalan. Photo courtesy of Leanna Einbinder.
Featured, News, Sports

Westside Girls Softball Team Wins Championship

December 3, 2019

Read more
December 3, 2019

By Staff Writer Westside Softball, an independent high-school girls softball team that includes girls from Santa Monica, Venice, Pacific Palisades, Culver...
Edify Tv, News

Grace diner is serving up dinner: Westside Local Show – December, 2, 2019

December 2, 2019

Read more
December 2, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Grace diner is serving up dinner! Free Yoga at...
Featured, News, Oped, Politics

Time For Realistic Housing Goals

November 29, 2019

Read more
November 29, 2019

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Build 3.5 million new dwelling units across California by 2025 and this state’s housing shortage will...

The Culver City home that recently set an LA-area real estate record. Photo: Douglas Elliman.
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate

Culver Record Home Sale Speaks to Price of Real Estate in City

November 29, 2019

Read more
November 29, 2019

Culver City home sets record for highest paid for single-family home in LA-area.  By Sam Catanzaro According to a recent...
Culver City, Featured, News

FedEx to blame for death of pet? Downtown Culver City celebrates Sledtacular: Westside Local Show – November, 29, 2019

November 29, 2019

Read more
November 29, 2019

Westside Local Show – November, 29, 2019 – FedEx to blame for death of pet? Downtown Culver City celebrates Sledtacular!...

Rendering of The Container looking north on Glencoe Avenue. Photos: OKB Architecture
Culver City, Featured, News

Another Office Campus Development for Del Rey

November 25, 2019

Read more
November 25, 2019

The Container project underway By Sam Catanzaro Putting shipping containers to use, work is now underway in Del Rey to...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Westside and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR