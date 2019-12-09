Toll Lane for the 405?

LA Metro to conduct feasibility study into converting 405 carpool lane into toll lane

By Sam Catanzaro

LA County officials are considering converting the 405 freeway carpool lane into a toll road, allowing solo drivers to use the lane by paying a fee.

Last week, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) hired engineering firm WSP USA Inc. to conduct a study into the feasibility of converting the San Diego (405) Freeway carpool lanes into a tool lane accessible to solo drivers for a fee.

The $27.5 million studying, to be conducted over three years, will look at the segment of the freeway between the San Fernando Valley and the 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

Part of the study will be determining how much money drivers would be willing to pay to use the toll lanes.

The potential toll lanes would be modeled after the ExpressLanes on the 110 and 10 freeways. The maximum toll on the 110 is $23.10 while the maximum toll on the 10 is $29.4, with per-mile rates ranging between 25 cents ant $2.10 depending on congestion.

If Metro approves the creation of toll lanes, they would begin operation in the fall of 2027, in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

According to Metro, to receive federal funding for the toll lanes, traffic speeds in the lane would have to be at least 45 mph 90 percent of the time during peak periods.