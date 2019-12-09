Newly launched “Beleaflets” are creating a bridge out of homelessness for those in-need, reporter Juliet Lemar chats with director and creator of Belieflets Michael Angelo in this video brought to you by Alexander Audiology, Inc.
Edify TV: A little “Beleaf” goes a long way!
“So as winter approaches, there is no significant relief in sight for the homeless, despite all the state tax dollars being spent and a new state law exempting proposed developments to house the homeless from environmental reviews until 2025,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
Westside Softball champions (pictured left to right, bottom row first): Abby Perez, Maria Salvador, Elena Martinez, Gaby Andrade, Clarissa Salvador, Maya Knauf, Melea Comay, Ella Edwards, Hailey Heirigs, Erin Boutwell. Not Pictured: Abby Agagnos, Michelle Costillo, Rachel Kalan. Photo courtesy of Leanna Einbinder.