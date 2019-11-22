Culver City Police Release Footage of Fatal Hit and Run, Asking Pubic For Help: Westside Local Show November 22, 2019

Westside Local Show – November, 22, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Do you have information regarding a fatal hit and run accident?
* Two new happy hours coming to your neighborhood this week.
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Alexander Audiology, Inc.
